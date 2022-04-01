The Real Reason Fran Drescher Is Absolutely Done With Dating Apps
Who doesn't love a little bit of Fran Drescher in their lives? The actor has appeared in plenty of movies and television shows, and most people can pick out her signature, nasal voice from a mile away. While she has several great acting credits to her name, Drescher's most iconic role is undoubtedly that of Fran Fine in "The Nanny." The actor appeared in the series from 1993 to 1999, and when it finally ended, it felt like the end of an era.
Luckily, fans of the '90s sitcom can still catch it since it's now streaming on HBO Max. Drescher shared the news with fans on Instagram, fittingly appearing with her on-screen television mother (actor Renee Taylor) from the series. "Everyone's loving 'The Nanny' on HBO Max. It's streaming with no commercials, completely original cut!" Drescher raved in the snippet. She and Taylor go back and forth, proving that they still have the same chemistry they did all those years ago. Fans were not shy about showering the post with love and raving over the pair's relationship, which didn't seem to miss a beat. "Can't express how much I love your energy together," one person commented on the post. "You two- my whole life. Thank you so much," another person commented on the video.
In true Drescher form, she's proving once again that she's as relatable as she has always been, thanks to some of her hilarious dating stories.
Fran Drescher thinks there's less honesty on the apps
Fran Drescher is one of the latest celebrities to get candid about her romantic life and how it's not living up to the expectations that she had for it. In an interview with E! News, she didn't hold anything back when it came to her dislike for dating apps, and we're not going to lie — it's totally relatable. "I tried one app once, and I found that none of the guys seemed to be honest about how they presented themselves," the actor admitted. "They weren't as successful as their profile suggested, some of them smoked."
She also shared another downside to dating. "I've been on dates with guys who we got into a fight about how we would raise this imaginary kid that we were never gonna have because we clearly were completely different people who would have different styles of parenting," she dished. Drescher guest-stars on NBC's "Mr. Mayor," where she plays the role of a woman who has a one-night stand after another, and shared that this was something she said she did after her divorce, so she could relate to the role.
While we'd love to see her in another romance like in "The Nanny," we're still getting a little bit of nostalgia. Drescher's clothes from the series will appear at the Series Mania Festival in France, per People. While her dating life may not be the strongest right now, Drescher's iconic style from the '90s is something to feel good about.