Fran Drescher Completely Stole The SAG Awards With Her Gorgeous Look

Award season brings about plenty to see, celebrate, criticize, and enjoy. Putting Twitter chatter of award snubs aside, the 2022 SAG Awards offered viewers classic red carpet looks, timely speeches, and exciting moments like the reunion of Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow looking very Romy and Michele. There was also new leadership to be featured for the evening.

Fran Drescher arrived at the SAG Awards for the first time in a new position. The actor was elected president of the SAG-AFTRA in September 2021. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Drescher said she was "honored" to serve the union. "Together we will navigate through these troubled times of global health crisis and together we will rise up out of the melee to do what we do best, entertain and inform," she added.

This could be the beginning of a return to the spotlight for Drescher, especially as her popularity still holds strong. Fans of "The Nanny" have been getting a nostalgic fix as the series headed to HBO Max in January — an announcement Drescher was thrilled to share alongside her TV mother Sylvia, played by Renée Taylor. A fun Instagram post of the two revealed a lot of love from the fans, a similar response to any appearance Drescher makes that channels her iconic character, Fran Fine. Her look for the SAG Awards was no different.