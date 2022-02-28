Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Reference One Of Their Most Iconic Looks At SAG Awards

Thanks to Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, the 2022 SAG Awards got a blast from the past — 25 years past, to be exact. In 1997, Kudrow and Sorvino teamed up to play the iconic duo, Michele Weinberger and Romy White, respectively, in the famous film "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion." The two were best friends to the extreme — dressing in nearly matching outfits, styling their mutually blonde hair alike, and certainly standing out from the crowd.

"Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" is a movie about testing the bonds of friendship. In the iconic comedy, the two are virtually inseparable and want to upstage their old classmates at their reunion. Once they get there, they mingle with former peers, trying to reinvent themselves by pretending to have invented Post-it notes, just to impress everyone. Of course, it eventually all blows up in their faces — and they realize the best thing to be is themselves.

According to a YouTube virtual gala streamed live by Variety in September 2020, Sorvino was definitely hopeful for a sequel to the cult-classic. "It's not in my hands. It's up to Disney. I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it," she said at the time. Whether Disney will ever do a sequel is still a matter of debate. That didn't stop Sorvino and Kudrow from giving fans a mini-reunion anyway, as they stepped onstage to present the award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series at the SAGs.