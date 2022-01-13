Kristen Stewart's Huge Snub Leaves Fans Utterly Livid

For Kristen Stewart, 2021 was an arguably fantastic year for her career. Stewart became the face of Chanel's 2021 Métiers d'Art collection and was photographed by Juergen Teller, according to The Zoe Report. In October, Stewart also announced that she began casting her directorial debut, "The Chronology of Water," per Variety. Then, in November, Stewart's highly anticipated film "Spencer" premiered in theaters. In director Pablo Larráin's biopic about Princess Diana, Stewart portrays the late royal, per Highsnobiety. The film community went wild over Stewart's uncanny likeliness to the late Princess Di. "Honestly, Kristen Stewart looks like Princess Diana's twin sister #SpencerMovie #Spencer," one fan tweeted.

Well, Stewart looking like the People's Princess might have been an easy advantage, but embodying her likeness was more difficult. "I think to do her justice is to allow her to be impulsive. Anything I watched her in, whether it was an interview, or even in a still photograph, it always feels unpredictable. Like you don't know what's going to happen," Stewart told the BBC. "And it's because she has this vulnerability and this raw emotion that she cannot conceal. There's no way to do a perfect impression of that," Stewart continued. "You have to feel it, and it has to be yours. So I think I just had to relax."

Many expected "Spencer" to sweep the award nominations this season. However, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations put a wrench in that plan.