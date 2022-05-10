Fran Drescher Makes A Bold Statement About Her Health

The following article includes discussion of sexual assault.

When most people think of Fran Drescher, they think of her most iconic role as Fran Fine in "The Nanny." According to IMDb, the hilarious series ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actor talked about the role she got to bring to life and how much the show as a whole meant to her. "[The series was] an anomaly unto itself. It's laugh-out-loud funny ... It's a Cinderella fantasy," she told the outlet. "The clothes are just like a beautiful, incredible fashion show every single week." The star added that ​​"every different age will enjoy it in their own way," and we can see where she's coming from!

The show's success has presented Drescher with plenty of other opportunities in life, including a musical revival of "The Nanny." When talking with People, Drescher gushed about the future show and where it's headed. "'The Nanny' the musical is moving forward at a really good pace," she shared in May. "We're having our first official read at the end of July."

The show has also presented Drescher with book opportunities. In the new book, "N is for The Nanny," written by mega-fan of the series Rebecca Kelly, Drescher contributed a foreword to the revisiting of the iconic series, per Extra. While promoting the book, Drescher has also revisited her personal history and made some bold claims about her health.