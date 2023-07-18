Han So-Hee: All About BTS' Jungkook's Seven Music Video Co-Star
If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of millions of BTS ARMY members' hearts breaking as they watch their idol, Jungkook, pursue the gorgeous Han So-hee in the video for his single "Seven" featuring Latto. You can also hear records breaking as "Seven," released on July 14, scored the iTunes top spot in over 106 different regions outside of South Korea, including the UK, US, Germany, France, and Japan, among others, per Soompi.
"Seven" by Jungkook is about his unrequited love for the object of his affection, portrayed by Han, who he relentlessly chases for a whole week, begging for her attention. There's a fine line between pursuing and stalking — and it's one that Jungkook just about manages to balance. He vows to "Show you what devotion is / Deeper than the ocean is." He hangs off the side of Han's carriage as she rides the subway and pops up while she's doing her laundry.
Jungkook professes his passion as the two nearly drown. He leaps from a hospital gurney following a grisly accident, running down the street waving a bunch of sunflowers at Han's back. He shadows her in the pouring rain and even rises from a coffin during his supposed funeral to declare his undying (no pun intended) love. Jungkook's efforts eventually bear fruit, of course (because, Jungkook) and the couple, holding hands, skips off into a thunderstorm. So, who is Han So-hee? Here's all you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's "Seven" music video co-star.
Television superstar
BTS (AKA Bangtan Sonyeondan) is the world's most popular K-pop band. Their fans' adoration and loyalty are legendary. According to Daily Music Roll, Jungkook is the group's biggest breakout star, ruling YouTube and TikTok and winning Tumblr's most popular K-pop star three years in a row. Still, Han So-hee easily gives Jungkook a run for his Won in the fame stakes.
Per J-14, Han is an über successful actor and a household name in South Korea. She has starred in a slew of K-dramas, including the most-watched show in South Korean history, "The World of the Married." She parlayed her K-drama success into a starring role in Netflix's 2021 gritty revenge-drama, "My Name," for which she earned rave reviews. (Rotten Tomatoes scored the series 100%!) "Han delivers a performance of great physicality, intensity, and occasional vulnerability," the Sydney Morning Herald enthused.
The South China Morning Press notes that Han comes from a humble background. She dropped out of studying at the Ulsan School of Arts and moved in with her gran in Seoul to pursue her dream of acting. Han worked numerous part-time jobs before hitting it big, including waiting tables, bartending, and selling cosmetics. Per Lifestyle Asia, Han's big break came when she was scouted by a modeling agency and landed a part in the video "Tell Me What to Do" by BTS' less famous rival K-pop band, Shinee.
Just good friends?
BTS' Jungkook has dated his fair share of beauties. According to Times Now, he's reportedly hooked up with nearly all of South Korea's A-lister ladies at one point. However, following the release of "Seven," fans have been dying to know if there's anything between Jungkook and Han So-hee. Neither has addressed any romance rumors, but Han set the BTS ARMY's hearts a-flutter when she posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the "Seven" shoot on her Instagram.
According to Soompi, Han recently reportedly dated South Korean model Chae Jong Seo. The rumor mill went into overdrive after the couple posted photos on their Instagram accounts that had internet sleuths working overtime, piecing together imaginary clues to create a wonderous new romance. Still, Han's rep shot the speculation down in flames. "The dating rumors between Han So Hee and Chae Jong Suk are absolutely not true," they insisted, claiming they were just good friends.
Meanwhile, AllKPop reported that the last person Jungkook was linked to was tattoo artist Lee Mi-joo. She received a flood of abuse from online haters after rumors surfaced that they were dating in 2019. BTS' record label Big Hit Entertainment was forced to publicly deny the reports. "During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there, so he hung out with them," it said in a statement. "We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this."