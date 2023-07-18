Han So-Hee: All About BTS' Jungkook's Seven Music Video Co-Star

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of millions of BTS ARMY members' hearts breaking as they watch their idol, Jungkook, pursue the gorgeous Han So-hee in the video for his single "Seven" featuring Latto. You can also hear records breaking as "Seven," released on July 14, scored the iTunes top spot in over 106 different regions outside of South Korea, including the UK, US, Germany, France, and Japan, among others, per Soompi.

"Seven" by Jungkook is about his unrequited love for the object of his affection, portrayed by Han, who he relentlessly chases for a whole week, begging for her attention. There's a fine line between pursuing and stalking — and it's one that Jungkook just about manages to balance. He vows to "Show you what devotion is / Deeper than the ocean is." He hangs off the side of Han's carriage as she rides the subway and pops up while she's doing her laundry.

Jungkook professes his passion as the two nearly drown. He leaps from a hospital gurney following a grisly accident, running down the street waving a bunch of sunflowers at Han's back. He shadows her in the pouring rain and even rises from a coffin during his supposed funeral to declare his undying (no pun intended) love. Jungkook's efforts eventually bear fruit, of course (because, Jungkook) and the couple, holding hands, skips off into a thunderstorm. So, who is Han So-hee? Here's all you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's "Seven" music video co-star.