Here's What Danica McKellar Looks Like Without Makeup

Danica McKellar has gone from playing the fresh-faced girl next door on "The Wonder Years" to getting all glammed up on "Dancing with the Stars" and having a fun punk rock makeover for Avril Lavigne's "Rock N Roll" music video. McKellar's 2010 Maxim magazine photo spread was another big step away from her child-star past. "At 30, I was going to show the world that you don't have to be in your 20's to look great," she told Forbes.

These days, McKellar is also known for her wholesome Hallmark Channel movies. In a 2016 makeup tutorial that she shared on her YouTube channel, the actor revealed that the Hallmark gig gave her access to a talented glam squad, and those pros helped her improve her own makeup game. She also admitted that she wouldn't dare attend a red-carpet event without makeup. "The angles might not be right, or the lighting might not be perfect. And as an actress, the way you look is important," she said. "It's just part of the job."

But McKellar has been more than willing to let her fans see her without makeup on social media. She told Forbes that she once planned on posing for an empowering, Maxim-style photo shoot every half-decade, but now she can use Instagram to provide evidence that she's the female version of the ageless wonder that is Paul Rudd — and she doesn't need help from foundation or filters to prove it.