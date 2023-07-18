Madonna's First Photo After Hospitalization Is Her Most Air-Brushed Yet
Madonna is back on Instagram — officially.
The "Vogue" singer was admitted to the ICU after coming down with a severe bacterial infection, her manager said in a statement posted to Instagram on June 28. In an effort to assure the world that Madonna was going to be okay, he stated, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." The next day, a source told E! News that Madge had been released from the hospital. "She is home and feeling better," the source confirmed (and fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief).
Nearly two weeks later, Madonna released her first statement following her health emergency, making sure to thank her fans for their love and support. "I have felt your love," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." On July 18, Madonna shared a new photo to her Instagram feed letting her fans know that she's doing okay. "A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," she captioned a photo of herself hugging a bouquet of pink roses. However, some fans were quick to notice something peculiar about the snap.
Madonna appeared makeup-free and very airbrushed
Madonna wore a white and pink top with her long, blonde hair in a braid that cascaded over her shoulder as she closed her eyes and snuggled into the open roses. She appeared to be makeup free, though very filtered, which some fans pointed out in the comments section of the post. "How many filters dies one need yo make them look as though they are 12 years old," one Instagram user wondered. "That's NOT Madonna," another Instagram comment read. One social media user didn't even recognize Madonna and thought the photo was of Ariana Grande. The majority of the comments, however, were from fans who were overjoyed to see that Madonna is feeling well enough to return to Instagram.
As she continues to recuperate, the queen of pop has a lot to look forward to. Although she was set to embark on a world tour this summer, she has decided to postpone the first leg and will kick off the second leg in Europe in October, The New York Times reports. Fans are really looking forward to seeing Madonna out on the road and hope that her health continues to improve in the time leading up to her first show in London on October 14.