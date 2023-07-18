Madonna's First Photo After Hospitalization Is Her Most Air-Brushed Yet

Madonna is back on Instagram — officially.

The "Vogue" singer was admitted to the ICU after coming down with a severe bacterial infection, her manager said in a statement posted to Instagram on June 28. In an effort to assure the world that Madonna was going to be okay, he stated, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." The next day, a source told E! News that Madge had been released from the hospital. "She is home and feeling better," the source confirmed (and fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief).

Nearly two weeks later, Madonna released her first statement following her health emergency, making sure to thank her fans for their love and support. "I have felt your love," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." On July 18, Madonna shared a new photo to her Instagram feed letting her fans know that she's doing okay. "A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," she captioned a photo of herself hugging a bouquet of pink roses. However, some fans were quick to notice something peculiar about the snap.