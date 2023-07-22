Did Luke Macfarlane Leave Hallmark?

From "Chateau Christmas" to "Taking a Shot at Love," Luke Macfarlane has slowly taken over the Hallmark channel. Macfarlane became a staple on the network after he first starred in "The Memory Book" in 2014, per QC Approved. At the beginning of his career with the network, the actor was eager to do more films with Hallmark. In 2017, he told TV Goodness, "I love doing [Hallmark films] so much. I hope they'll keep thinking of me favorably." And clearly, they did because he has gone on to do more than 10 movies and has ultimately become a fan-favorite actor on the network.

Although some people could get sick of being labeled a Hallmark Channel actor, Macfarlane enjoyed the title. When an interviewer from Entertainment Tonight called him the "Hallmark King" in 2022, the actor agreed that he was. He shared, "Yes, I am." He even said that his work on Hallmark helped him prepare for films outside the network. Macfarlane knew he stood in a good place with fans and the Hallmark channel, but over time, the actor changed his feelings.

Macfarlane has been wishy-washy with his feelings about continuing to do Hallmark films and has left many fans confused about whether he will continue to work with the channel or not. So, has the "Bros" actor has officially called it quits with Hallmark?