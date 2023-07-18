The Twins Who Played Emma On Friends Are All Grown Up And You'll Barely Recognize Them

Former "Friends" actors Cali and Noelle Sheldon were just under one year old when they started playing Emma Geller-Green — Ross and Rachel's daughter, of course — in the later seasons of the hit sitcom. It's been two whole decades since then and the twins who shared the role of Emma have continued their acting careers.

Like "Full House" stars Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, "Friends" decided to cast twins to play baby Emma for filming purposes. (You may also remember the show cast one-half of the Sprouse twins, Cole Sprouse, to play Ben, Ross's son with ex-wife Carol.) In 2003, Noelle and Cali made their first appearance on "Friends" when they were only six months old as the toddler version of Emma in Season 9. They acted in a total of 11 episodes and played the role until the end of the series, which concluded after 10 seasons in 2004.

Well, it's been a whole 20 years since the Sheldon twins debuted on our TV screens, so what are they up to nowadays?