What Pat Sajak And Vanna White's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Before Pat Sajak announced he was retiring from "Wheel of Fortune," Vanna White discussed how difficult it would be to imagine the game show without her long-time co-host. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it," she told People in 2022. "Everybody relates 'Wheel of Fortune' to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" Although the pair have become synonymous over the years, they did not instantly recognize their connection when they first met.

Sajak was brought in to replace Chuck Woolery as the host of "Wheel" in 1981, while White was among those who auditioned for the letter-turning role in 1982. "She was a basket case," Sajak recalled to the Grand Forks Herald in 2007. "I would not have dreamed he'd pick Vanna. Shows what I know," he added. Merv Griffin, the show's creator, was able to look past White's nerves and saw instant chemistry between her and Sajak. White's first appearance on the show came in December 1982. At the time, "Wheel" was a daytime game show, but the following year it was moved to an evening timeslot and became a massive hit.

In the early days, the two hosts bonded over cocktails during extended dinner breaks while taping. "So Vanna and I would go across and have two or three or six and then come and do the last shows," Sajak said on ESPN's "Highly Questionable" in 2012. Over the many years of working together, the two forged a close relationship.