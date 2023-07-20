Did Donald Trump Come Between Ivanka And Chelsea Clinton's Friendship?

Bipartisan partnerships almost always end up in a disaster, but the same can't be said about the kids of politicians. Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump happen to be prime examples of not letting politics ruin a friendship — or at least it used to be that way.

Chelsea and Ivanka never ran in the same social circles when they were younger and surprisingly only met through their husbands. Marc Mezvinsky and Jared Kushner apparently knew each other from having worked in finance, and after frequent double dates with their wives, Chelsea and Ivanka hit it off. "They have been out together, they have been on a double date with their husbands," Emily Heil, co-author of The Washington Post's "Reliable Source" column, told CNN. "There's so much that they understand about each other. If there's anyone who understands what Chelsea Clinton has been through it is Ivanka Trump." Chelsea even once compared Ivanka to her dad, telling Vogue that the former White House advisor was always aware of the people in her environment. "It's an awareness that in some ways reminds me of my dad, and his ability to increase the joy of the room," she said.

For the most part, Chelsea and Ivanka have been quiet about their friendship, but that all changed when Chelsea's mom, Hillary Clinton, and Ivanka's dad, Donald Trump, went head to head for the big chair in the Oval Office. What used to be a relationship unmarred by politics came crumbling down.