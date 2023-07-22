Who Is RHONY Star Jenna Lyons' Ex-Husband, Vincent Mazeau?

Jenna Lyons may be dating Cass Bird in 2023, but once upon a time, she was married to Vincent Mazeau. So, what do we know about the "Real Housewives of New York" newcomer's ex-husband?

As "Real Housewives of New York" fans will know, Lyons is the show's first openly lesbian cast member. That's not to say her public coming out was on her own terms, however. Far from it, it was during her divorce from Mazeau back in 2011 that New York Post outed her. Speaking to The Cut about the moment she was asked for a comment on her relationship status with then-girlfriend, Courtney Crangi, she explained that she'd been asked via intercom, while chairing a meeting. Granted, she seemed to take the situation in her stride. On top of giving a matter-of-fact answer, she told Elle that she'd advised her mom not to worry about what anyone else thought. "I said, 'You don't have to make them comfortable. You don't have to say anything, or you could say that it's weird for you too,'" she recounted.

More than a decade on, Jenna has finalized her divorce from Mazeau, split from Crangi, been single, and started a new relationship. However, where she's lived much of her life in the spotlight, Mazeau has been more of a mystery. So, our question remains: what do we know about Lyons' ex-husband?