Who Is RHONY Star Jenna Lyons' Ex-Husband, Vincent Mazeau?
Jenna Lyons may be dating Cass Bird in 2023, but once upon a time, she was married to Vincent Mazeau. So, what do we know about the "Real Housewives of New York" newcomer's ex-husband?
As "Real Housewives of New York" fans will know, Lyons is the show's first openly lesbian cast member. That's not to say her public coming out was on her own terms, however. Far from it, it was during her divorce from Mazeau back in 2011 that New York Post outed her. Speaking to The Cut about the moment she was asked for a comment on her relationship status with then-girlfriend, Courtney Crangi, she explained that she'd been asked via intercom, while chairing a meeting. Granted, she seemed to take the situation in her stride. On top of giving a matter-of-fact answer, she told Elle that she'd advised her mom not to worry about what anyone else thought. "I said, 'You don't have to make them comfortable. You don't have to say anything, or you could say that it's weird for you too,'" she recounted.
More than a decade on, Jenna has finalized her divorce from Mazeau, split from Crangi, been single, and started a new relationship. However, where she's lived much of her life in the spotlight, Mazeau has been more of a mystery. So, our question remains: what do we know about Lyons' ex-husband?
He went into the restaurant business
According to People, during his marriage to Jenna Lyons, Vincent Mazeau was involved in the art and fashion world. More recently, however, he dipped his toe into the restaurant business. Well, that may be an understatement. In 2016, he and his business partners opened the acclaimed Cherry Point restaurant in Brooklyn.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his background in fashion, WWD covered the restaurant's opening, pointing out design features as well as the menu's top offerings. Three years later, Pete Wells of the New York Times lauded the restaurant for its wine list, presentation and dishes.
Unfortunately for Mazeau and his partners, like many other restaurants in the city, things took a knock when the coronavirus hit. In April 2020, he confirmed to Greenpointers that though he had a relief fund in place for employees, the restaurant would be closing doors. That wasn't all, though. He also told the outlet that he wasn't planning on returning to the business once the pandemic subsided. "The business side makes it unlikely that I'd reopen in that space. I can't carry that risk on my own any longer," he explained. In the absence of the restaurant, he told Greenpointers he was shutting up shop to focus on his family. Speaking of which...
... and he's a hands-on dad
Back when Vincent Mazeau and Jenna Lyons were divorcing, People reported that both were hands-on parents to their then-5-year-old son, Beckett Lyons-Mazeau. In fact, the outlet reported that the exes had continued living together post-split for Lyons-Mazeau's benefit. Years later, that's no longer the case, and Mazeau and Lyons are no longer sharing a living space. However, one thing that hasn't changed is their commitment to co-parenting.
In his Greenpointers interview, Mazeau revealed that he was spending the lockdown with Lyons-Mazeau, his second wife and the child they shared. And, though he didn't go into detail, in 2021, Lyons confirmed that they'd been at his lake house. As an aside, that would be the same lake house once featured in the Wall Street Journal's Homes section (once an artist, always an artist!). As for Lyons, she opted to stay in her New York City apartment. However, post-pandemic, Lyons-Mazeau was back to splitting time between parents. In fact, he even made an appearance during Lyons' interview with Elle. Plus, given that Lyons' Bravo bio notes that she lives with her son, there's a chance "Real Housewives of New York" fans will catch a glimpse of him during her first season.
Neither Mazeau nor Lyons have spoken about their relationship publicly since their split, and it's unlikely he'll be making any appearances in "RHONY." However, it's safe to say both he and his ex-wife have moved on from their 2011 divorce.