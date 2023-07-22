The Main Part Of Kanye West's Life That Bianca Censori Struggles With
When KimYe was still a thing, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West were among the most famous couples on the planet. All that success has made it hard for West to keep out of the spotlight, not that he's ever been one to keep things low-key. Between his massive, sold-out tours and splashy record releases, Kanye has been one of the most famous names in music. Since his stunningly offensive, antisemitic turn, Kanye has been banned from most social media and forced off of the A-list.
But West's high-profile lifestyle was well-suited for his then-wife, whose family has made a fortune by broadcasting their private lives via their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The Kardashian family built a billion-dollar business empire and Kim is a fixture on Instagram, promoting everything from SKIMS to SKKN by Kim. Privacy isn't an option for a businesswoman who uses her name and likeness to launch products and brands.
After Kimye's divorce, West wed Yeezy architect designer Bianca Censori in January 2023, though sans a marriage certificate, per TMZ. Censori prefers to keep her private life private and sources close to her claim she is uncomfortable with all the attention West attracts.
Bianca Censori stays out of the spotlight
Bianca Censori's LinkedIn page tells us that she's been working as an architectural designer at Yeezy since 2020, so she's familiar with Kanye "Ye" West and the Yeezy brand. But even though she understands Ye's lifestyle doesn't mean she's on board with his fame. "[Bianca] loves fashion and art and dressing up but she's not really about being famous, she is a lot more low-key than Ye's other exes," a source dished to The U.S. Sun. "She has struggled with the paparazzi being around at times and doesn't want to be posting and giving interviews." The insider added that while Kim Kardashian "likes to sometimes set up pap photos ... Bianca isn't hugely into all that, she's very chill."
Another of Ye's exes, Julia Fox, publicly spoke about her relationship with the rapper while they were dating, but we've yet to hear much from Censori. A 2021 interview she and other Yeezy employees gave to Hypebeast has since been taken down (via Elle). Censori is also believed to have quit social media since she and Ye became an item, per The Daily Mail. At the time her social media presence went MIA, the Yeezy designer had 16,500 followers.
While West is happy to soak up the attention, Censori is less so. During a trip to Tokyo in June, she hung out in a van rather than joining West as he posed for pictures with fans, according to Page Six.
Low profile aside, Bianca Censori still does plenty of weird stuff in public
Though she avoids the spotlight, Bianca Censori is still doing some odd things when she is out in public. In June, she and Kanye "Ye" West were spotted dining out at KFC, per Page Six. Normal enough, except for Censori's outfit: a tight black tee with sheer black tights and no shoes. It's not her only bold sartorial choice of late; one month earlier, she posed for a steamy photo shoot wearing nothing but black body tape. Additionally, while attending Ye's Sunday Service, she opted for head-to-toe black, with a foam circle around her clavicle. Naturally, Twitter had lots to say. "Is she wearing a trash can?" one person asked. "When are people gonna admit Kanye's fashion sense isn't actually genius, it's just weird," someone else wrote.
That said, West does have a history of playing dress-up with his partners. He famously overhauled Kim Kardashian's wardrobe, even continuing to weigh in on her fashion choices after they split. In his brief time with Julia Fox, he surprised her with a "hotel suite full of clothes." Now, it seems like he's doing the same with Censori. "[Bianca is] happy for [Kanye] to style her in whatever bizarre outfits he wants," a source told The U.S. Sun.
Both in public and in private, the couple seems to be happy. "Things couldn't be better for Kanye and Bianca and they're doing amazing," an insider gushed to Us Weekly in June.