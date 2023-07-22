The Main Part Of Kanye West's Life That Bianca Censori Struggles With

When KimYe was still a thing, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West were among the most famous couples on the planet. All that success has made it hard for West to keep out of the spotlight, not that he's ever been one to keep things low-key. Between his massive, sold-out tours and splashy record releases, Kanye has been one of the most famous names in music. Since his stunningly offensive, antisemitic turn, Kanye has been banned from most social media and forced off of the A-list.

But West's high-profile lifestyle was well-suited for his then-wife, whose family has made a fortune by broadcasting their private lives via their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The Kardashian family built a billion-dollar business empire and Kim is a fixture on Instagram, promoting everything from SKIMS to SKKN by Kim. Privacy isn't an option for a businesswoman who uses her name and likeness to launch products and brands.

After Kimye's divorce, West wed Yeezy architect designer Bianca Censori in January 2023, though sans a marriage certificate, per TMZ. Censori prefers to keep her private life private and sources close to her claim she is uncomfortable with all the attention West attracts.