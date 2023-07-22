A Look At Martina Navratilova's Marriage To RHOM Star Julia Lemigova

When Julia Lemigova joined "The Real Housewives of Miami" in Season 4, she made history as the franchise's first openly LGBTQ+ woman. Married to tennis great Martina Navratilova, Lemigova has been open about their relationship on and off the show. "We met for the really, really first time in 2000. But then our lives kind of drifted apart and we didn't see each other for eight years until Paris," the housewife shared with E! News. "I already had my two little daughters and I asked Martina 'Would you like to have a breakfast?' eight years later and she said 'I sure would.' So we have a breakfast and then the next day we had another breakfast and the third day we had another breakfast and we never separated since. We've been together now since 2008," she continued.

"RHOM" Season 5 saw Lemigova and Navratilova at odds with each other after their daughters left the house to study in Paris. The former beauty queen was content with staying on their big farm filled with animals while Navratilova preferred their new Miami Beach residence. "Life is about sacrifices, and I know Martina really wanted to be in our new house in Miami, which, of course, I understand — anybody would. But, my soul is with my animals, and we're trying to find a balance where we understand, basically, each other's needs," Lemigova shared with Bravo. Despite their bumps, the two appear to still be going strong, and together, they overcame a frightening health scare.