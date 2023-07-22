A Look At Martina Navratilova's Marriage To RHOM Star Julia Lemigova
When Julia Lemigova joined "The Real Housewives of Miami" in Season 4, she made history as the franchise's first openly LGBTQ+ woman. Married to tennis great Martina Navratilova, Lemigova has been open about their relationship on and off the show. "We met for the really, really first time in 2000. But then our lives kind of drifted apart and we didn't see each other for eight years until Paris," the housewife shared with E! News. "I already had my two little daughters and I asked Martina 'Would you like to have a breakfast?' eight years later and she said 'I sure would.' So we have a breakfast and then the next day we had another breakfast and the third day we had another breakfast and we never separated since. We've been together now since 2008," she continued.
"RHOM" Season 5 saw Lemigova and Navratilova at odds with each other after their daughters left the house to study in Paris. The former beauty queen was content with staying on their big farm filled with animals while Navratilova preferred their new Miami Beach residence. "Life is about sacrifices, and I know Martina really wanted to be in our new house in Miami, which, of course, I understand — anybody would. But, my soul is with my animals, and we're trying to find a balance where we understand, basically, each other's needs," Lemigova shared with Bravo. Despite their bumps, the two appear to still be going strong, and together, they overcame a frightening health scare.
Julia Lemigova supported Martina Navratilova during her cancer diagnosis
Early in January, Martina Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and stage 1 throat cancer. "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got," she stated (via Tennis). Following Navratilova's announcement, her wife Julia Lemigova posted on Instagram, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this."
During that time, Lemigova chopped off her long locks into a long bob to honor the time she and Navratilova met. "Martina, she loved my short hair. When we met, I had a very similar style of hair, and my hair was short, and she fell in love with me then. So this was also to surprise her," she told People. On how she was supporting her wife amid her health crisis, the "RHOM" star shared, "Now, even though this whole thing with Martina and cancer is going on right now, believe me, or not, I am happy. And that's how I'm going to give my happiness to Martina and to the people around me." After undergoing radiation treatment and a lumpectomy, Navratilova revealed that she is cancer-free during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." During her diagnosis and treatment, Lemigova stayed faithfully by Navratilova's side and even put her dream on hold in order to focus solely on her wife.
Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova were going to adopt a child
After Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova became empty-nesters, they had plans to adopt a child but their plans were nixed after finding out the record-winning championship holder had cancer. "When you're adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And, right now, it's everything about Martina, and for her [to be] getting healthy. So, we're putting it on hold," Lemigova shared during the "RHOM" Season 5 reunion (via Bravo). Their adoption plans may be put on permanent hold as Navratilova expressed during her interview with Piers Morgan, "I think [adoption] was a nice thought for a while, but I think this has brought it into sharp focus — you know, I'm not really the youngest anymore and I don't want to be the grandmother on the playground."
Lemigova and Navratilova looked happy during a family outing in May. The couple posed at a restaurant with their daughters, Victoria and Emma, with Lemigova captioning, "Could not be happier." Navratilova often dotes on Lemigova on social media and shared a shot of her wife posing in an army green jacket, writing, "Julia looking fine in this colder weather spell #glamorous," proving that the pair are "Real Housewives" couple goals.