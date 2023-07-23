The Devastating Reason Ana Navarro Never Had Any Children
It might have been on CNN or Telemundo but chances are that at some point, you've seen Ana Navarro on your TV screen. Since as far back as 1998, Navarro has been active in the political scene, holding significant roles that include ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, and National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council during John McCain's administration. More recently though, Navarro has enjoyed a career in media, serving as a political strategist and commentator across different popular networks. "Given by childhood, I was always involved in politics. It ran in my blood," she once told Time of her career. "I'm not the kind of person that sits around kind of envisioning things. I just do." In 2022 though, Navarro, who had for many years served as a guest host on "The View" joined the daytime talk show as a permanent co-host.
Navarro's accomplishments are however not relegated to the big screen as she seemingly replicates the same success in her personal life. In March 2019, she married popular lobbyist Al Cardenas who also doubles as a former chairman of Florida's Republican party. "I feel full of love and surrounded by love," she gushed to People about her husband. "He treats me like I'm a princess, he treats me with so much love and respect... I like everything about him."
Cardenas has four children with his previous wife Diana Lora, but Navarro never had kids of her own.
Ana Navarro did want to have kids
During a November 2022 episode of "The View," Ana Navarro opened up about her family situation, revealing that despite wanting and trying for kids, it never happened for her. In her quest to get pregnant, Navarro opted for in vitro fertilization (IVF). "By the time I tried, it was too late. With IVF, Al and I tried," she revealed to her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, per People. As a result, the 50-year-old television host encourages younger women hoping to start a family someday to freeze their eggs if they can. "Look, if you can afford it — and that's a big if — if you can afford it, you should freeze your eggs," she explained. "Just because it leaves you with a level of options."
Despite not having any of her own, Navarro's love for kids shines through her work. Through the years, the television personality has continued to draw attention to social and environmental issues that also affect kids. During an October 2021 appearance on "The View," Navarro shone the spotlight on Lily, Al Cardenas's little granddaughter who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "October is Down Syndrome Awareness month. It is a month that is very dear to my heart because of my husband's sweet granddaughter Lily," Navarro gushed on the show. Similarly, following the FDA's approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, Navarro took to Instagram to share her excitement. "So glad the COVID vaccine is now available to children between 5-11," she wrote in an Instagram post.
Ana Navarro and her husband are happy together
Since their 2019 wedding, Anna Navarro and Al Cárdenas have continued to enjoy a blissful marriage. Celebrating their second anniversary back in 2021, Navarro took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Cardenas from their wedding. "Married the love of my life two years ago. My only regret is that we didn't get started sooner," she sweetly captioned. "Glad to report that we are in one piece and still enjoy being together ... except when he's watching football very loudly for hours and hours."
In a November 2022 interview with Aventura Magazine, Navarro and Cardenas delved into their marriage, revealing that they initially bonded over their shared experience as immigrants. "That's what brings us together, having the sad, common experience of fleeing communism and, from one day to the other, losing everything," Navarro explained. In the interview, the couple also touched on other things they have in common which cut across values and their favorite place — Miami.
Despite these similarities, however, Navarro and Cardenos have just about the same amount of differences. Still, they make it work just fine. "We're definitely not two peas in a pod," the former CNN host explained "He is far more nice, far more polite, and far more gracious than I am. He watches endless hours of football. I watch endless hours of Real Housewives and The Great British Bake Off."