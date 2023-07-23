The Devastating Reason Ana Navarro Never Had Any Children

It might have been on CNN or Telemundo but chances are that at some point, you've seen Ana Navarro on your TV screen. Since as far back as 1998, Navarro has been active in the political scene, holding significant roles that include ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, and National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council during John McCain's administration. More recently though, Navarro has enjoyed a career in media, serving as a political strategist and commentator across different popular networks. "Given by childhood, I was always involved in politics. It ran in my blood," she once told Time of her career. "I'm not the kind of person that sits around kind of envisioning things. I just do." In 2022 though, Navarro, who had for many years served as a guest host on "The View" joined the daytime talk show as a permanent co-host.

Navarro's accomplishments are however not relegated to the big screen as she seemingly replicates the same success in her personal life. In March 2019, she married popular lobbyist Al Cardenas who also doubles as a former chairman of Florida's Republican party. "I feel full of love and surrounded by love," she gushed to People about her husband. "He treats me like I'm a princess, he treats me with so much love and respect... I like everything about him."

Cardenas has four children with his previous wife Diana Lora, but Navarro never had kids of her own.