Whoopi Goldberg Takes Miranda Lambert's Side On The View After Singer's Shady Selfie Remarks

On the July 18 episode of "The View," the ladies shared their honest opinions about Miranda Lambert and her concert selfie controversy. Alyssa Farah Griffin somewhat played devil's advocate, stating that she dislikes the idea of taking selfies at concerts before calling Lambert's reaction "overblown." Sunny Hostin echoed similar sentiments, telling the audience, "I'm going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets." While Griffin and Hostin expressed mixed reactions, Goldberg was firm in her support of Lambert. "If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her, so if she's singing at least [acknowledge] you can see her, and she can see you too," the "Ghost" star explained.

Goldberg also shut down Hostin's ticket argument arguing that a performer deserves the "respect" of fans regardless of an expensive price tag. "Stay home –– give me the respect of watching me while I'm doing my thing, or don't come," she added. Goldberg then shocked her co-hosts when she exclaimed that she was leaving the roundtable. Fortunately, "The Color Purple" star didn't leave and instead took a selfie with a 91-year-old audience member. Goldberg's comments came on the same day that Adela Calin, one of the fans behind Lambert's outburst, broke her silence on Good Morning America. "Everybody was having such a great time –– it was great energy. But after that happened, it was just, um, it was not the same," she said.