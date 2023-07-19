Whoopi Goldberg Takes Miranda Lambert's Side On The View After Singer's Shady Selfie Remarks
Whoppi Goldberg has given fans an idea of where she stands in the Miranda Lambert concert controversy. On July 17, the country music star made waves on TikTok after she stopped her Las Vegas concert to call out a group of fans for taking a selfie. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said. "Sorry, I don't like it at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some damn country music." Shortly after the awkward moment went viral, fans flocked to the video's comment section to express their disappointment in the "Tin Man" singer. "I will never look at Miranda the same," one fan wrote. Another fan commented: "I love Miranda but what?!" While Lambert's concert outburst left some fans with sour tastes in their mouths, the "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" singer received some unexpected support from Goldberg on "The View."
Whoopi Goldberg shows unwavering support for Miranda Lambert on The View
On the July 18 episode of "The View," the ladies shared their honest opinions about Miranda Lambert and her concert selfie controversy. Alyssa Farah Griffin somewhat played devil's advocate, stating that she dislikes the idea of taking selfies at concerts before calling Lambert's reaction "overblown." Sunny Hostin echoed similar sentiments, telling the audience, "I'm going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets." While Griffin and Hostin expressed mixed reactions, Goldberg was firm in her support of Lambert. "If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her, so if she's singing at least [acknowledge] you can see her, and she can see you too," the "Ghost" star explained.
Goldberg also shut down Hostin's ticket argument arguing that a performer deserves the "respect" of fans regardless of an expensive price tag. "Stay home –– give me the respect of watching me while I'm doing my thing, or don't come," she added. Goldberg then shocked her co-hosts when she exclaimed that she was leaving the roundtable. Fortunately, "The Color Purple" star didn't leave and instead took a selfie with a 91-year-old audience member. Goldberg's comments came on the same day that Adela Calin, one of the fans behind Lambert's outburst, broke her silence on Good Morning America. "Everybody was having such a great time –– it was great energy. But after that happened, it was just, um, it was not the same," she said.