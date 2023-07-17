Miranda Lambert's Diva Moment With Concertgoers Wasn't The Flex She Thought It Was

During her July 15 Velvet Rodeo show, Miranda Lambert stopped her set to chastise a group of audience members for taking selfies while she sang a particularly emotional song. In the video uploaded to TikTok, the country legend was performing her heartbreaking 2017 track, "Tin Man," which contains lyrics warning the Tin Man from "The Wizard of Oz" about the dangers of having a heart. After singing the first few lines, Lambert seemingly spots the offenders in the audience and says, "I'm gonna stop right here for a sec."

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song," the singer spoke into the microphone as she pointed to the group. "It's pissing me off a little bit." Lambert tried to bring the crowd back to the moment and restarted the song, but commotion continued in the audience. In the video, people can be seen walking out of the theater. "Let's go," one exiting audience member said. "You don't do that to fans."

Many concertgoers cheered Lambert on after the incident, while others defended the country singer online due to the emotional nature of the song. But others disagreed. "Going to a concert is about creating an experience and a memory. If someone wants to take a picture to document that memory, they should be able to," one person tweeted. "Gurl at least they didn't throw the phone at you for this," another joked amid the recent epidemic of wild crowds. We're pretty sure Lambert's outburst detracted from the concert more than anyone taking a selfie ever could.