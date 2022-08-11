Does Katy Perry Have Career Plans After Her Vegas Residency?

If there's one thing Katy Perry has continuously done throughout her career, it's put on a breathtaking show.

After embarking on numerous world tours, the "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker announced in May 2021 on Instagram that she would be performing in her first Las Vegas headlining residency. Titled "Play," the concerts currently take place at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. Even though Perry is a pro at what she does and is used to performing on some of the biggest stages across the globe, that doesn't mean she hasn't been affected by nerves. "I still feel nervous performing to crowds. It's not that I don't feel ready but I worry that they'll rush the stage as they're all screaming my name or I feel like a wanna yack!" she told the Daily Star (via Gigwise) in 2010. That same year, the "American Idol" judge told More (via Digital Spy) that "even the most confident people still have their moments of insecurity." Perry continued, "Even though I may come across as loud and bubbly and brimming with confidence, I can be a shy girl too."

Despite any stage nerves she has previously been open about, it seems Perry is eager to continue performing once her Vegas contract has been fulfilled.