Does Katy Perry Have Career Plans After Her Vegas Residency?
If there's one thing Katy Perry has continuously done throughout her career, it's put on a breathtaking show.
After embarking on numerous world tours, the "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker announced in May 2021 on Instagram that she would be performing in her first Las Vegas headlining residency. Titled "Play," the concerts currently take place at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. Even though Perry is a pro at what she does and is used to performing on some of the biggest stages across the globe, that doesn't mean she hasn't been affected by nerves. "I still feel nervous performing to crowds. It's not that I don't feel ready but I worry that they'll rush the stage as they're all screaming my name or I feel like a wanna yack!" she told the Daily Star (via Gigwise) in 2010. That same year, the "American Idol" judge told More (via Digital Spy) that "even the most confident people still have their moments of insecurity." Perry continued, "Even though I may come across as loud and bubbly and brimming with confidence, I can be a shy girl too."
Despite any stage nerves she has previously been open about, it seems Perry is eager to continue performing once her Vegas contract has been fulfilled.
Katy Perry is eager to do another world tour
Katy Perry will continue her Las Vegas residency, "Play," at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel until October, according to the venue's website. As previously announced on her Instagram, the first show took place last year on December 30. In the meantime, it has been said that the chart-topping singer is already planning her next move, which could involve a new world tour. "I have the songs to be able to put on a big show that people age eight to 80 can enjoy," Perry said at the Magic Fashion Trade Show in Vegas, per The Sun. "Those songs have taken me everywhere around the world, and I've toured the world three times over." Perry said she's keen to do another headlining tour because "the world constantly changes, and there are new fans every day."
In 2020, Perry released her fifth studio album, "Smile," soon after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove. The last time the "Harleys In Hawaii" hitmaker went on a global tour was in 2018 to promote her album "Witness." As noted by Pollstar, Perry grossed $55.3 million and sold 633,827 tickets from the 52 shows.