Scandalous Details Whoopi Goldberg Has Spilled About Her Personal Life
Award-winning actor, comedian, and television personality Whoopi Goldberg is no shrinking violet — especially when it comes to the details of her personal life and where she stands on the subject of marriage. "I'm much happier on my own," thrice-divorced Goldberg confessed to The New York Times in 2016. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone," she explained. "I don't want somebody in my house." And way back in 2011, she revealed that she had only been in love once, though she had been married three times, and the kicker: She was never married to the person she was in love with. "I suppose that, you know, you have to actually be in love with the person that you marry. You have to really be committed to them. And I'm just — I don't have that commitment," she confessed during an episode of "Piers Morgan Tonight" in April 2011.
Alas, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the details Goldberg has openly spilled throughout the years regarding her personal life. In fact, some of the revelations have been downright scandalous...
Whoopi Goldberg said she knows what she's doing in the bedroom
Make no mistake, Whoopi Goldberg knows her way around the bedroom. But don't just take our word for it. On June 29, Goldberg served up some piping hot tea on "The View" during the "Hot Topics" segment when she casually said that despite her age, she is well-versed in the intimacy department. The story goes that the hosts were discussing a study that revealed more people in their fifties were getting divorced. Goldberg quickly grew frustrated at the notion that people of a certain age weren't having as much sex as their younger counterparts. "This idea that older people don't know how to get it on, how do you think we got here?" she asked rhetorically. "We know what we're doing," she declared (via The U.S. Sun).
But that's not all. Right before the show cut to a commercial, the EGOT winner let it slip that she didn't discriminate when it came to older or younger men. When co-host Sunny Hostin asked her whether or not she went for older or younger men, Goldberg simply answered, "Depends."
Still, that wasn't the first time Goldberg publicly dished about her sex life...
Whoopi Goldberg admitted to being 'freaky'
In 2022, Whoopi Goldberg let it all hang out when she informed her "The View" co-host Joy Behar and everyone else on the stage and sitting in the audience that her sex life was very exciting. Per The U.S. Sun, It all started when Sara Haines turned to Goldberg and asked, "Whoopi, do you like it freaky?" Before Goldberg had a chance to respond, however, Behar seized the moment to make a good-natured wisecrack at Goldberg's expense. "Try to remember," Behar instructed her. As one can imagine, Goldberg wasn't willing to take the jab lying down. "Oh, I don't have to try to remember," Goldberg declared. "I am all things. I'm all those things," she divulged."On Monday, I'm freaky. On Tuesday, I'm very, very Christian. On Wednesday, I'm just crazy."
According to Goldberg, being sexually active at an older age shouldn't be taboo but something to celebrate. While promoting the book "Two Old Broads," which she co-authored with the late Dr. M.E. Hecht, on an episode of "TalkShopLive," Goldberg encouraged viewers to "Go out and do stuff!" She added, "Have sex! Nobody wants to talk about older people having sex, but old people have sex all the time!" Goldberg has also been vocal about her love of a "hit and run" type of situationship. "Hit and runs are great," Goldberg told host Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" while admitting she still engages in them "all the time."
Alexa, play "Super Freaky Girl" by Nicki Minaj.