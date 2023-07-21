Scandalous Details Whoopi Goldberg Has Spilled About Her Personal Life

Award-winning actor, comedian, and television personality Whoopi Goldberg is no shrinking violet — especially when it comes to the details of her personal life and where she stands on the subject of marriage. "I'm much happier on my own," thrice-divorced Goldberg confessed to The New York Times in 2016. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone," she explained. "I don't want somebody in my house." And way back in 2011, she revealed that she had only been in love once, though she had been married three times, and the kicker: She was never married to the person she was in love with. "I suppose that, you know, you have to actually be in love with the person that you marry. You have to really be committed to them. And I'm just — I don't have that commitment," she confessed during an episode of "Piers Morgan Tonight" in April 2011.

Alas, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the details Goldberg has openly spilled throughout the years regarding her personal life. In fact, some of the revelations have been downright scandalous...