Taylor Lautner And Taylor Swift's Age Difference Isn't What You'd Expect

There are only a select number of Taylor Swift's exes that fans actually like, and lucky for Taylor Lautner, he made the cut. The two Taylors go way back, as the "Twilight" star was one of her first famous boyfriends.

Lautner and Swift first crossed paths in 2009 while filming the romantic comedy, "Valentine's Day." In the film, the two played a ditsy couple that were madly in love with one another. The romantic connection may have rubbed off on the two as they began exploring a relationship not long after, although it was all kept under wraps. It wasn't until Swift's "SNL" monologue that she seemingly confirmed her relationship with the actor. She said, "If you're wondering if I might be dating the werewolf from Twilight," before mouthing "Hi, Taylor" to the camera. From that point on, the two were attached at the hip.

From award shows to concerts, Swift and Lautner took their love anywhere they could. But their romance quickly ended, and they officially called it quits in December 2009. A source revealed to US Weekly the reason behind the breakup, saying, "He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him." The two didn't end on bad terms, and Swifties appear to know just about everything that happened in their months-long relationship. But, what they may have forgotten was that the two had an age gap.