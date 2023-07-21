Taylor Lautner And Taylor Swift's Age Difference Isn't What You'd Expect
There are only a select number of Taylor Swift's exes that fans actually like, and lucky for Taylor Lautner, he made the cut. The two Taylors go way back, as the "Twilight" star was one of her first famous boyfriends.
Lautner and Swift first crossed paths in 2009 while filming the romantic comedy, "Valentine's Day." In the film, the two played a ditsy couple that were madly in love with one another. The romantic connection may have rubbed off on the two as they began exploring a relationship not long after, although it was all kept under wraps. It wasn't until Swift's "SNL" monologue that she seemingly confirmed her relationship with the actor. She said, "If you're wondering if I might be dating the werewolf from Twilight," before mouthing "Hi, Taylor" to the camera. From that point on, the two were attached at the hip.
From award shows to concerts, Swift and Lautner took their love anywhere they could. But their romance quickly ended, and they officially called it quits in December 2009. A source revealed to US Weekly the reason behind the breakup, saying, "He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him." The two didn't end on bad terms, and Swifties appear to know just about everything that happened in their months-long relationship. But, what they may have forgotten was that the two had an age gap.
Taylor Lautner is younger than Taylor Swift
When it comes to dating, Taylor Swift doesn't mind younger guys. In 2012, she began her relationship with Harry Styles, who was only 18 years old at the time. The singer was 22 years old when she dated the heartthrob, giving them a four-year age gap. The "Bad Blood" singer quickly moved on to a relationship with Connor Kennedy. Kennedy was also 18 years old, while Swift was still 22 years old. Many had speculated that the musician had begun the relationship with Kennedy before he turned 18.
Swift dating younger men has been nothing new. Taylor Lautner was also younger than the "All Too Well" singer. How much younger? Just two years, which doesn't seem too bad compared to some of her other relationships. However, Lautner and Swift began dating in the summer of 2009 when the "Twilight" star was just 17 years old, three years Swift's junior. This can be a bit controversial as Lautner was underage, but the couple only dated for a short time and ended things before Swift turned another year older. Since they have broken up, both Taylors have become good friends, which is a rare thing to say about exes in the entertainment industry.
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunited
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner coming back together was the reunion everyone was waiting for. Ever since Swift announced her rerelease of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," fans hoped the two would reconnect. Well, they reconnected their friendship in a big way!
On the day of the rerelease of her album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" the Grammy-winner had a show in Kansas City. Well, fans had no idea what they were in store for because Swift surprised everyone by premiering the music video for the track "I Can See You Now," which featured Lautner. Fans went nuts for the "Twilight" star when he appeared in the video, and this was just the beginning of the surprises because he ended up joining Swift on stage.
According to Page Six, the musician introduced Lautner and shared, "He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the 'Speak Now' album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video." Lautner then joined Swift on stage and did a series of flips to show his excitement. The actor also said some kind words toward the "Cruel Summer" singer. He shared, "I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are." Cue the tears! Fans are happy to see that Swift and Lautner's friendship continues to stand the test of time.