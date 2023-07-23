Celebs With Hidden Tattoos
Celebrities having tattoos is nothing new. "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Johnny Depp has over 30 tattoos inked across his body, while Dwayne Johnson shows off his tribal arm and chest tattoos in almost all of his movies. In 2021, The Rock added to his collection, getting a bull inked on his right bicep. He shared the process on Instagram, writing that the design took almost 30 hours of tattooing and countless hours of collaboration with the artist Yomico Moreno beforehand. "We took months to fine tune the story and information this tattoo has to tell," the actor explained, noting that he wanted to make sure he was adding to the art already on his body.
Many other stars have smaller designs, or single tattoos — like Emma Stone, who has a matching bird tattoo on her wrist with her mom — which are still pretty visible. However, there are some celebs who like to keep their ink private, rarely ever showing it off. So, you might not know that the latest live-action "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland has a permanent tribute to his superhero character, or that former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff is hiding more ink than you'd have guessed. Keep reading to find out which celebs have hidden tattoos.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man ink
It's not unusual for actors to get tattoos to commemorate some of their more notable roles. The cast of "Pretty Little Liars" all have their initials on their index fingers (for all the shushing they do). And, "Game of Thrones" stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have matching ink which celebrates the date they were both cast in the fan-favorite TV show. Tom Holland is one of many celebs to jump on this trend. In true tribute to his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man, the actor got a tattoo of a spider dangling down from a web on the bottom of his right foot.
Holland got the foot tattoo courtesy of Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, tattoo artist to the stars. "I always wanted to get that Spider-Man symbol on the bottom of my foot, but I just never thought I would get it done," Holland said to BackToTheMovies during his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" press tour. "[But] the opportunity came about and he was like, 'Yeah, we can do that.' And I had it done, and, yeah, it was an amazing experience."
However, it wasn't the easiest process. Holland had to have the intricate spider design tattooed three times because of the placement on the bottom of his foot, which makes it fade away faster. But now it is permanent, and he's Spidey forever.
Scarlett Johansson's Avengers ink and back tattoo
Like Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson also has a tattoo to honor her MCU role — and she's not the only one. According to Robert Downey Jr., the "Black Widow" star was the one responsible for convincing five out of the six original "Avengers" actors to get inked. "The only person who doesn't have it is Mark Ruffalo because he's lame, basically," Johansson joked several years later on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Although Ruffalo opted out, his place was taken by their tattoo artist Josh Lord, with the actors all contributing to it. They all have the Avengers-themed tattoo on the inside of their upper right arms.
This isn't Johansson's only hidden tattoo, either. She has a huge back tattoo which is rarely visible. However, she did show it off at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019 (pictured above). She was wearing a backless Versace gown which framed the large lamb and rose design perfectly. Johansson also received this ink from Lord. Although she hasn't shared the meaning of it, it's been speculated that it's a special tribute to her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. And adding to the "Marriage Story" star's collection of rarely seen torso tattoos is her flying owl, which is above her ribcage on the right of her body.
Sandra Bullock has two hidden tattoos
Sandra Bullock famously has a few hidden tattoos across her body. She revealed a few details about the first one over a decade ago on "The Jonathan Ross Show." Although she didn't share the design of the tattoo, she explained, "I got it for my mother right before she passed away." Bullock got the special tattoo inked over her heart and noted that her mom loved it.
Her second hidden tattoo came years later. In 2021, "The Lost City" actor revealed that she'd gotten another tattoo while filming "The Unforgivable" but was equally private about it. This time she didn't reveal where on her body the ink is, but explained that the tattoo is a butterfly on barbed wire. And, it has a special meaning for her. "[It's] in honor of one of the women that I got to interview that helped me with insight to my daughter," Bullock explained to extra tv. Bullock adopted her second child, daughter Laila, in 2020 when she was 31/2 years old. "She, too, went through the foster care system and there was something that was similar and she said 'Oh, my God, that happened to me. That's who I was' ... I went there to get her story, and I left there being a better parent because of the gift that she gave me," Bullock added.
Noah Centineo has a head tattoo
Noah Centineo quickly achieved international recognition after he took on the role of Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's "To All the Boys" film trilogy. From that moment on, the teen heartthrob's sense of style became synonymous with his dark brown curls. But, as he got older, Centineo wanted to change his look, and in 2019 he finally did it by cutting off his hair. He told Harper's Bazaar that he'd waited until he was secure enough in his acting abilities that it wouldn't affect him getting roles.
However, the haircut did affect how he was treated. "Some people in my life think that I've kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type," Centineo explained. "The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy," he added. However, the actor seemingly embraced his transformation, taking the buzz cut even further in 2022, when he shaved the sides of his hair and revealed a tattoo underneath. Centineo has a bear and two cubs inked on his skull above his left ear. The actor hasn't responded to fans' comments about his tattoo or explained the meaning behind it, but the ink certainly gives "The Recruit" star a new look that's a far cry from his "To All the Boys" days.
Hilary Duff is actually covered in tattoos
"How I Met Your Father" star Hilary Duff has a few noticeable tattoos. She has a red heart with a black outline on the inside of her left wrist which can often be spotted in photoshoots and at press events. Duff showed off a few more of her tattoos when she posed nude for Women's Health in 2022, with photos highlighting a snake on the inside of her right arm and a butterfly on her left hip.
What most fans don't know, though, is that the "Lizzie McGuire" actor is covered in more than 20 small tattoos. Of course, it's not that obvious as most of them are usually hidden by Duff's clothes and hair. And when she's on screen, all of her tattoos (except her tiny heart) are professionally covered up, so you don't even know they are there.
One of Duff's least visible tattoos is the little ghost which she has on her arm. It's a matching tattoo which she has with her best friend. "It says 'ride or die' on the hem of the ghost's skirt. This is definitely my favorite and no one really knows it's there," she revealed to Refinery29. While the words celebrate her friendship, the ghost itself is just for fun, with Duff saying that it doesn't have a deeper meaning.
Jessica Alba regrets her back and neck tattoos
When you think of celebrities with multiple tattoos, Jessica Alba might not be the first name to cross your mind. But the "L.A.'s Finest" star has gotten plenty of ink over the years. Alba admitted to Refinery29 that she specifically has a couple of tattoos from when she was a teenager that she has since come to regret as an adult. One is the bow on her lower back, which she calls a "tramp stamp," and the other is the small bunch of flowers on the back of her neck (pictured above). "I got it when I was, like, 17 and I'm so irritated that I got it. I got it lasered many times, and it's not coming out," she explained.
However, the star does have another collection of hidden tattoos she doesn't regret. She got small Gemini, Leo, and Capricorn constellations inked along her left forearm as a tribute to her three children — Honor, Haven, and Hayes — who she shares with her husband Cash Warren. "I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you're 17 and now you're 38, you're like, 'Hmm, don't know if that's too meaningful.' But for that one, the kids are forever."
Joe Jonas has a tattoo inspired by his wife
It's no secret that Joe Jonas has a lot of ink on his body. His most well-known tattoo is perhaps the knotted rope on his right forearm which represents his family. "Two ropes (two parents) makes four ends (four brothers)," he wrote on Instagram when he debuted the tattoo in 2012. Jonas also has a few tributes to his wife Sophie Turner inked on his body, including the matching "To Infinity & Beyond" tattoo that they both have on their wrists.
One of the latest additions to Jonas' tattoo collection is the keyhole he got inked on the back of his neck (pictured above), but it's rarely seen as it's hidden behind shirt and jacket collars. The Jonas brother hasn't commented on the meaning behind the tattoo, which he reposted on his Instagram story after it was shared by his tattoo artist. However, fans and news outlets alike have speculated that it looks like Turner's face inside the keyhole. He shared this permanent tribute to his wife a year after the pair married in Vegas in 2019.
Jennifer Lawrence's tattoo is an important reminder
Like many celebs — including Zac Efron, who has "YOLO" printed on his hand — Jennifer Lawrence has a tattoo on her hand. However, unlike Efron, Lawrence's ink is tiny and barely visible, so much so that you might not even know she has it. "I call this tattoo a watered down rebellion because it's not like a real tattoo. It's just like, I was with Liam's [Hemsworth] family and everybody was getting tattoos and I was like, 'Well, I'm always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get an H2O on my hand,'" the "Hunger Games" star explained to HitFix.
The tattoo is in a very light ink, almost looking like a scar, so that it blends in with her skin. However, Lawrence admitted that she made a mistake with the placement of the letters, as the "2" in "H2O" should be lower than the other letters, but her version has it above. "I should've Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever," she said. Nevertheless, the tattoo probably does its job of reminding the actor to drink more water, and it's made for funny interview material!
Ed Sheeran has a giant tattoo on his chest
Any Ed Sheeran fan will know that the "Shape of You" singer has a host of tattoos up and down both of his arms. He regularly shows them off on Instagram and while performing. But there's one tattoo that is largely hidden, which is the most important one in his collection. It's a huge colorful lion which spans the entirety of Sheeran's chest.
"A lot of people had a go at me for this. They were, like, 'That seems like quite a stupid tattoo,'" Sheeran admitted on "The Ellen Show." However, the tattoo, which he shared on Instagram when it was partially complete (pictured above), has a very special meaning for the singer. "I played the biggest venue you can play in England and sold out for three nights, which was Wembley Stadium. And England's national emblem is a lion ... and all my tattoos are things that I've done in my career, and they're all leading to the middle bit, which is the lion, and that's the stadium," he explained.
The singer noted that this tattoo was a symbol for his achievement at Wembley and marked the culmination of everything he's done in his career. "I think it looks cool. I don't really care if anyone else does," he said triumphantly.
Cara Delevingne has a tattoo of her favorite food
Model-turned-actor Cara Delevingne has a lot of tattoos, from the abstract flowers on her skull only visible when her head is shaved, to her mom's name Pandora, which she has tattooed on her upper left arm. Delevingne has made an effort to show off each of her tattoos at one time or another, but there's one that is mostly only found in the depths of "The Only Murders in the Building" star's Instagram feed — her "BACON" tattoo.
Delevingne has previously shown off her love of all things bacon — and even shared a video of herself devouring a bacon bun. She loves bacon so much that in 2014, she got the word tattooed on the sole of her foot.
However, according to the "Carnival Row" star, the tattoo doesn't just relate to food. When asked whether it was actually a tribute to Francis Bacon on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," she said, "Anything bacon is good, am I right?" (via Marie Claire). "The 'dot, dot, dot' — it's an open-ended statement, it's not a question. It's just however you want to take it," Delevingne added.
Julia Roberts has a lower back tattoo for her family
"Julia Roberts has a tattoo?" we hear you asking. Well, yes, she does. It came as a surprise when the "Pretty Woman" star announced that she has more than one on "The Ellen Show" in 2014 — and one of them she's had for decades. Roberts revealed that she has her husband Daniel Modor's initials tattooed on her lower back, and he has also got hers. "We were brave or idiotic, because it was before we got married," the actor explained. This dates the tattoos to before their 2002 wedding.
Roberts has added to the tattoo over the years, expanding it to include the names of her and Modor's three children: their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and younger son Henry. The Daily Mail shared pictures of the "Mother's Day" star flashing her usually hidden ink while on a family vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The photos show that Roberts has each of the names arranged around the initials at the bottom, with the twins' names each on an angle and her youngest son's name at the top, creating a sort of pyramid shape. Roberts also hinted to Ellen DeGeneres that she has other tattoos which aren't visible but didn't reveal any details.
Ben Affleck tried to keep his back tattoo a secret
While enjoying the waves at a beach in Hawaii in 2018, Ben Affleck gave the paparazzi an eyeful of more than they were expecting. Photos taken on the beach revealed the "Justice League" actor's giant phoenix rising back tattoo. Up until that point, Affleck had mostly kept the tattoo under wraps, but once the internet caught wind of it, it stirred up quite a bit of controversy. At first, Affleck tried to deny it was real. "[It's] fake for a movie," Affleck told extra in 2016, before the full picture had emerged. "I actually do have a number of tattoos, but I try to have them in places where you don't have to do a lot of cover up they get sort of addictive, tattoos, after a while."
While the other tattoos the "Pearl Harbor" alum was referring to include his multiple arm tattoos and a dolphin on his right hip which covers up the name of his high school girlfriend, and his arm tattoos — it appears his phoenix rising tattoo was actually real all along. He admitted he lied because he felt the paparazzi had invaded his privacy, and cleared up any more confusion on "The Ellen Show" in 2019 where he also told the world how proud he is of his colorful ink. "It's meaningful to me. I like it. It's something that I sort of kept private ... I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it. Luckily, I'm the one who has it," he said.
Angelina Jolie's back is covered in tattoos
Besides the occasional backless dress at a red carpet event, "Maleficent" actor Angelina Jolie keeps her multitude of back tattoos pretty well hidden. The one she shows off the least is the Bengal tiger on her lower back, which she got in 2004 to celebrate her Cambodian citizenship (which came two years after she adopted her eldest son, Maddox). The design was inked by Thai artist Ajarn Noo Kanpai, who also blessed the tattoo.
Since 2004, Jolie has added to her back with a four-piece Buddhist tattoo which promotes luck and protects against misfortune, celebrity tattoo artist Dillon Forte told Nicki Swift. Jolie also has tattoos on her arms, including the coordinates of her children's birthplaces on her upper left arm. She also has a large cross on her left hip which covers up a dragon with a blue tongue which the actor got spontaneously while on vacation in Amsterdam.
"I love them. They're body art," Jolie gushed about her tattoos during an interview with Australian magazine Post-Modern Ink (via Marie Claire). "I don't think it's abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them," the actor explained.
Singer Cheryl's hidden tattoo covers up older ones
If we're talking about celebs with hidden tattoos, singer Cheryl Tweedy — aka Cheryl — might just take the cake. The mom of one one has a very large, private tattoo that has never publicly been seen in its entirety. But Tweedy did post a picture of the huge red, black, and green rose tattoo which spans from her lower back to her butt and upper thighs on Instagram (via The Sun).
Because of its intimate placement, this tattoo is rarely seen at all. However, the former "Girls Aloud" singer did give fans another tease of her colorful ink while wearing a backless dress (pictured above). In it, the top of her intricate rose design was on view.
The expansive ink actually covers up two of Cheryl's older tattoos — a butterfly and barbed wire design she had on her lower back, and a colorful Tweety Pie bird, which was on her right butt cheek. The new ink cost the former "X-Factor" judge almost £4,000 ($5,000 USD), according to The Sun.
Jennifer Aniston's foot tattoo has a special meaning
Jennifer Aniston might not be your first guess for a list of celebs with tattoos, but the "Friends" star actually has two. The first one, which she got in 2011, is more hidden; it's the name of her beloved dog Norman inked on her foot in cursive (pictured above). Aniston got the tattoo after he died as a tribute to her canine pal. "When he went at the age of 15, I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot so he still comes for walks with me," she explained in the January 2019 issue of Dogs Monthly.
"The Morning Show" star added to her tribute with another tattoo which was first spotted in 2018. It's the number 11 inked twice on the inside of her left wrist. "The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday [February 11] and Norman [who died in 2011]," a source told People.
Chris Evans is covered in ink
Like Scarlett Johansson, "Captain America" actor Chris Evans has the "Avengers" tattoo on his arm. But that is nowhere near all the ink that the superhero star has. Evans has a couple others on his arms, like the Taurus tattoo on his left shoulder, but the rest are hidden on his torso. These are rarely visible, except when they are poking out of the collar of his shirt in interviews or at press events. And his fans got a proper glimpse of them when he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022.
At the top of his chest, Evans has an eagle tattoo and an Eckhart Tolle quote about being centered in the present. And below that is his most special tattoo, which he got for his beloved dog Dodger, who he rescued in 2017. "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one," he said happily on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
But there's a reason Evans' tattoos are all confined to his torso. "I really like tattoos, but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that's an extra hour in the makeup chair. It's just not worth it. I'm all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden," the "Ghosted" star explained to The Hot Hits.
Amanda Seyfried's tattoo is a nod to her friends (and Mamma Mia)
Within the span of four years, Amanda Seyfried starred in two of the biggest romantic comedies of the 2000s: "Mean Girls" and "Mamma Mia!" She left both movies with lifelong friendships, but she also commemorated the 2008 musical rom-com with her first tattoo. Alongside her co-stars Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley, who played her on-screen besties Lisa and Ali, Seyfried got the word "Minge" permanently inscribed on the inside of her left foot (pictured above).
"We got that tattoo, God, years ago, years ago, and people made fun of me for it," she said on "The Graham Norton Show." The host also laughed at the tattoo, knowing that the word "minge" is British slang for vagina. Clarifying, the "Dear John" actor explained that it's a nickname that all her friends use. "It's a term of endearment. It's not a vagina on my foot, it's my name," she added.
Mandy Moore's foot tattoo is very unusual
Mandy Moore started out as a singer-songwriter, releasing her first album in 1999, before also transitioning to acting two years later. Moore has worked steadily in both branches of the entertainment industry for decades, though latterly favored acting while starring in "This Is Us" from 2016 to 2022. But, no matter where she goes in her career, she always has a permanent reminder of her early music career inked on her body. In 2015, Moore revealed that she and her bandmates got a silly tattoo of a single sperm back in 2007. And for the sake of continuity on screen, she shared on Instagram that her stunt double had to have it drawn on.
Moore later explained the full story behind the tattoo, which is on the inside of her left foot, on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." It stemmed from all the guys in her band sharing one shower while on tour (via HuffPost). "Their one rule was nobody was allowed to ... masturbate in the shower. And it became this big joke because one of my band members was like, 'I don't want babies on my feet.'" "Babies on My Feet" soon became a song, and it eventually inspired the tattoo too. "To commemorate the tour, we all got babies on our feet," she added.
A few years later, Moore balanced out her foot tattoo by getting another one on the outside of her right foot. In 2018, she shared that she'd had a mountain scape line drawing to commemorate her hike up Mount Kilimanjaro that year.
Serena Williams' tattoos aren't usually visible when she's playing tennis
You might not know it, but 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams actually has two tattoos. Tattoos aren't restricted in the sport, and other players — such as Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands — have very noticeable ink. But Williams' tattoos are much smaller than theirs, so they're not usually visible when she's on the court.
Williams' shoulder tattoo is very light and usually hidden by her clothing. The single black and red rose is so small that it couldn't be seen when the now-retired tennis champ was tearing up the court.
The former world No. 1's second tattoo is a small black outline of a heart on the back of her neck. According to Tennis World, Williams' dainty heart is actually a Henna tattoo, which is temporary and fades after a few weeks. However, she's been spotted with it on more than one occasion, so she might have had it permanently inked on.
Kendall Jenner's hidden lip tattoo
Last but by no means least, we have to talk about Kendall Jenner's lip tattoo. Or should we say inner lip tattoo, since it's actually on the flesh inside her mouth? The tattoo is only visible when she sticks her lip out far enough for it to be seen. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres why she chose that particular placement, she admitted: "I was drunk. I was not thinking clearly," per "The Ellen Show." But the supermodel's drunk decision did come with one benefit — the tattoo didn't hurt at all. She can honestly say that this was a spontaneous decision, and as for why she chose to have the word "Meow" forever inked inside her lip, she said: "It was literally the first thing that came to my mind."
Jenner also admitted to the host that this wasn't her first tattoo. She has two tiny finger tattoos on her right hand that you can't see. The first one she ever got was a white dot because she just wanted to test the waters before she went back to get a white heart inked on another finger.