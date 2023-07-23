Celebs With Hidden Tattoos

It's not unusual for actors to get tattoos to commemorate some of their more notable roles. The cast of "Pretty Little Liars" all have their initials on their index fingers (for all the shushing they do). And, "Game of Thrones" stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have matching ink which celebrates the date they were both cast in the fan-favorite TV show. Tom Holland is one of many celebs to jump on this trend. In true tribute to his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man, the actor got a tattoo of a spider dangling down from a web on the bottom of his right foot.

Holland got the foot tattoo courtesy of Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, tattoo artist to the stars. "I always wanted to get that Spider-Man symbol on the bottom of my foot, but I just never thought I would get it done," Holland said to BackToTheMovies during his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" press tour. "[But] the opportunity came about and he was like, 'Yeah, we can do that.' And I had it done, and, yeah, it was an amazing experience."

However, it wasn't the easiest process. Holland had to have the intricate spider design tattooed three times because of the placement on the bottom of his foot, which makes it fade away faster. But now it is permanent, and he's Spidey forever.