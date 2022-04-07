Billy Crystal Makes His Feelings About Will Smith's Oscars Slap Extremely Clear
There's no doubt that the #SlapGate scandal at the 2022 Oscars sent shockwaves through Hollywood. About midway through the show, Chris Rock appeared on stage to present an award but in true Chris Rock fashion, he made sure to poke fun at a few of his peers, including Jada-Pinkett-Smith. The comedian compared Jada's buzzed haircut to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane," and Will Smith didn't take it lightly. The star stormed the stage and slapped Rock across the face in one of the most shocking moments in Oscar history. Will later apologized to Rock, but many think that it's too little too late and that the moment could permanently ruin his career.
Reviews have been mixed. Will's son Jaden Smith voiced his support for his famous father amid the drama with a tweet. Willow Smith has also seemingly addressed the subject. "You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," she wrote after the incident, per Page Six. Tiffany Haddish also voiced her support for the star, applauding him for standing up for his wife.
But even though Will seems to have his family and a small number of friends behind him, many people in the industry are appalled by his actions. Judd Apatow was one of the first celebrities to slam Will, claiming that Will's slap could have killed Rock in a since-deleted tweet. Billy Crystal also shared his thoughts on the now-viral moment, and he stands with most of his peers.
Bill Crystal calls the Will Smith slap disturbing
We don't need a crystal ball to know Billy Crystal's thoughts on Will Smith's viral Oscar moment. The actor knows a thing or two about Oscars, considering he's hosted the event nine times. Crystal gave his two cents about how he felt about the newsworthy slap during an appearance on "Back on the Record" on HBO Max. "It was an assault. I've had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times, and I've been thrown things," he told Bob Costas, per Deadline. However, the actor deemed the incident worse than any that came before.
"In [Oscars] pre-production, the amazing Gil Cates, we would go through – he was the producer for six of the nine that I did – we would go through the rundown, and I'd say, 'Maybe I should be there because something might happen there. If that person wins, I should follow that," Crystal explained. He continued by sharing his thoughts on the hosting duties, stating that he really put his best foot forward when he hosted and he tried to give everyone the notion that there was someone in charge.
Crystal isn't the only former host to weigh in. Amy Schumer, who was one of three hosts during the 2022 Oscars, also shared her thoughts on the incident in a since-deleted post. Schumer told fans that she felt "shock and stunned and sad" after the incident, and she was just waiting for the "sickening feeling to go away." All around, it's just an unfortunate situation.