Billy Crystal Makes His Feelings About Will Smith's Oscars Slap Extremely Clear

We don't need a crystal ball to know Billy Crystal's thoughts on Will Smith's viral Oscar moment. The actor knows a thing or two about Oscars, considering he's hosted the event nine times. Crystal gave his two cents about how he felt about the newsworthy slap during an appearance on "Back on the Record" on HBO Max. "It was an assault. I've had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times, and I've been thrown things," he told Bob Costas, per Deadline. However, the actor deemed the incident worse than any that came before.

"In [Oscars] pre-production, the amazing Gil Cates, we would go through – he was the producer for six of the nine that I did – we would go through the rundown, and I'd say, 'Maybe I should be there because something might happen there. If that person wins, I should follow that," Crystal explained. He continued by sharing his thoughts on the hosting duties, stating that he really put his best foot forward when he hosted and he tried to give everyone the notion that there was someone in charge.

Crystal isn't the only former host to weigh in. Amy Schumer, who was one of three hosts during the 2022 Oscars, also shared her thoughts on the incident in a since-deleted post. Schumer told fans that she felt "shock and stunned and sad" after the incident, and she was just waiting for the "sickening feeling to go away." All around, it's just an unfortunate situation.