Source Says That Will Smith May Never Fully Recover From His Oscar Fiasco
There's no doubt that Will Smith has been feeling the backlash amid the Oscars controversy that shook Hollywood. In case you've been living under a rock (not Chris Rock, pun definitely intended), the star made headlines during the 2022 Oscars broadcast but not for his Oscar win for "King Richard." The biggest headline of the star-studded event came when Smith stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about his wife's hair. The following day, Smith issued an apology. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote on Instagram.
However, Smith's apology seemed to be too little, too late. The "Fresh Prince" actor has been dealing with the backlash ever since. As the Academy launched its own investigation into the incident, Smith announced his resignation from the organization. "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," the "Independence Day" star wrote in a statement, per Deadline. "I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate." While the Academy likely won't strip the actor of his Oscar, Smith's talent agency reportedly seems to be split on whether or not to drop him.
If that's not enough, sources say that Chris Rock may never forgive Smith. And if losing friends, integrity, and gigs isn't enough, some think the effects could be long-lasting.
Will Smith's career could be dunzo
Could #SlapGate be the beginning of the end of Will Smith' as we know it? Unfortunately for him, many people think just that. There's no doubt that Smith has been facing a laundry list of issues after the slap heard-round-the-world, and a source tells Us Weekly that the fallout isn't over. "It's been a nightmare for everyone. Will knows the road to redemption is going to be a long and painful one, and there's a part of him that's grown to accept he'll never be able to fully repair the damage that was caused," the insider revealed. The same source added that "Red Table Talk" stars Jada Pinkett-Smith and their daughter Willow are keeping their mouths shut regarding the scandal. "They know the best course of action is to stay tight-lipped," the source snitched. "The only healer is time."
On Oscars night, Jaden Smith issued a tweet supporting his father, and received mixed reviews from the public. "And That's How We Do It," Jaden tweeted after the broadcast. Jaden seems to be one of Will's lone supporters, and some of his peers have also slammed Will for his actions. In a since-deleted tweet, Judd Apatow claimed that Smith could have killed Rock. Amy Schumer, who served as one of the trio of hosts at the Oscars, has also spoken out against the star, stating that his actions traumatized her. It's safe to say that Will remains in the dog house — indefinitely.