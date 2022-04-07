Source Says That Will Smith May Never Fully Recover From His Oscar Fiasco

There's no doubt that Will Smith has been feeling the backlash amid the Oscars controversy that shook Hollywood. In case you've been living under a rock (not Chris Rock, pun definitely intended), the star made headlines during the 2022 Oscars broadcast but not for his Oscar win for "King Richard." The biggest headline of the star-studded event came when Smith stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about his wife's hair. The following day, Smith issued an apology. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote on Instagram.

However, Smith's apology seemed to be too little, too late. The "Fresh Prince" actor has been dealing with the backlash ever since. As the Academy launched its own investigation into the incident, Smith announced his resignation from the organization. "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," the "Independence Day" star wrote in a statement, per Deadline. "I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate." While the Academy likely won't strip the actor of his Oscar, Smith's talent agency reportedly seems to be split on whether or not to drop him.

If that's not enough, sources say that Chris Rock may never forgive Smith. And if losing friends, integrity, and gigs isn't enough, some think the effects could be long-lasting.