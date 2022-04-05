Could Will Smith's Talent Agency Drop Him After His Oscar Win?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know by now that Will Smith headed on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face during the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27. Just in case you need a refresher, Will lost it with the comedian after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, quipping that he couldn't wait to see her in the sequel to "G.I. Jane." Will then yelled from his seat at the "Top Five" star, "Keep my wife's name out your f*****g mouth," resulting in a clearly unsettled reaction from Rock.

Since then, plenty more has come out about the shocking incident, from celebrity reactions to rumors Will may already have been upset with Rock after he previously made a joke about Jada while hosting the prestigious award show back in 2016. Not only that, but Will actually resigned from the Academy, confirming in a statement (via Variety), "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken." The Academy accepted Will's decision, but promised it was still looking into how Will would be punished after claiming he had allegedly initially been asked to leave the ceremony, but refused.

But it's not just the Academy that Will could be parting ways with following the altercation, as his talent agency are also reported to be pretty unhappy with the star.