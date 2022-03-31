Willow Smith Finally Opens Up After Her Father's Oscar Controversy

Since the 2022 Oscars broadcast, there are two names everyone can't stop talking about — Will Smith and Chris Rock. As fans know, Will stormed on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian suggested Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, star in the next "G.I. Jane" film, thanks to her buzzed head. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, but it's not entirely clear if Rock knew she had the medical condition when he cracked the joke. Just moments later, the Academy awarded Smith the "Best Actor" trophy for his role in "King Richard." During his speech, Will vaguely explained his actions, but left much unsaid.

It wasn't until the next day that the actor released a statement publicly apologizing to Rock via Instagram. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote, stating that he reacted emotionally to the joke against his wife. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he stated, adding that there's no place for violence in this world.

Rock has remained pretty tight-lipped about the drama that ensued, though his brother, Tony Rock, does not buy Will's apology. However, at his comedy show in Boston, Rock stated that he was still processing the events of that evening and he would address it another time. As for Smith's family? They have been supportive of Will, including his daughter, Willow Smith.