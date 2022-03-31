Willow Smith Finally Opens Up After Her Father's Oscar Controversy
Since the 2022 Oscars broadcast, there are two names everyone can't stop talking about — Will Smith and Chris Rock. As fans know, Will stormed on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian suggested Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, star in the next "G.I. Jane" film, thanks to her buzzed head. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, but it's not entirely clear if Rock knew she had the medical condition when he cracked the joke. Just moments later, the Academy awarded Smith the "Best Actor" trophy for his role in "King Richard." During his speech, Will vaguely explained his actions, but left much unsaid.
It wasn't until the next day that the actor released a statement publicly apologizing to Rock via Instagram. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote, stating that he reacted emotionally to the joke against his wife. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he stated, adding that there's no place for violence in this world.
Rock has remained pretty tight-lipped about the drama that ensued, though his brother, Tony Rock, does not buy Will's apology. However, at his comedy show in Boston, Rock stated that he was still processing the events of that evening and he would address it another time. As for Smith's family? They have been supportive of Will, including his daughter, Willow Smith.
Willow Smith shares a quote asking for people to be kind
Willow Smith is the latest member of the Smith family to break her silence on her father's Oscar controversy. The "Red Table Talk" star shared a quote from Jay Shetty, a motivational speaker, on social media. "You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," the 21-year-old wrote, per Page Six. Willow seemed to take a page out of her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith's book, who also kind of side-stepped specifically addressing the drama that went down. She also shared what seemed to be a quote. "This is a season for healing, and I'm here for it," she wrote on Instagram.
As most know, Jaden Smith was one of the first family members to touch on his father's incident. "And That's How We Do It," Jaden tweeted after the on-stage scuffle. Of course, it's not clear if the quote was about his father's Oscar win or the slap to Chris Rock, but it left many fans divided.
For some Smith family members, life still seems to be business as usual. The same day she shared the quote, Willow also plugged her new single, titled "Purge." Many fans expressed their excitement over the song news, while countless others took to the comments section to address the Oscars incident. "You know who is going through a lot right now? Chris Rock. He was the one who assaulted by your Dad," one fan wrote. Ouch.