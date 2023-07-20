Donald Trump Reportedly Once Did Business With Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Rex Heuermann

Donald Trump and controversy have always gone together hand in hand. However, his unexpected connection to serial killer suspect, Rex Heuermann, may be one of the most disturbing stories currently circulating about the former president. Over the past week, the true crime community found themselves knee-deep in a couple of high-profile cases that have captivated the public's attention. Just a few days after the public began to question Carlee Russell – the Hoover, Alabama nurse who mysteriously disappeared for 48 hours before returning home — about whether or not she was actually abducted or if she'd masterminded a super disturbing hoax, Rex Heuermann entered the news circuit.

According to CNN, Heuermann, an architect, was recently named as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, a collection of horrific murders which took place at the start of the 2010s. So far, Heuermann has been charged with the murders of three women: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. Heuermann is suspected to have had a hand in the murder of another woman named Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Heuermann has pled not guilty; however, things aren't looking good for the architect, regardless.

Days after Heuermann was arrested and placed into custody, his wife Asa Ellerup filed for divorce, per CNN. She's purported to have been unaware of Heuermann's alleged criminal activities, but the outlet reported that her hair was found on the deceased's remains. Years before Heuermann was formally charged, he did some important work for Trump, and the connection isn't sitting well with the presidential hopeful.