Celebs Who Are Unrecognizable After Losing Weight
Celebrities come in all shapes and sizes — but one thing remains the same — we are intrigued by their personal lives. From magazine covers to front-page news, what A-listers are up to dominates our news cycles. Who they're dating, who they're beefing with, what they're wearing, and all their salacious secrets have heavily influenced pop culture and society. We put celebrities on a pedestal, but the higher they climb — the longer they fall.
As untouchable as they may seem with their fame and fortune, we still attempt to relate to them in some way. Whether Hollywood stars are going through a bad breakup, packing on the pounds, having publicized feuds, or weathering some controversial paparazzi photo, we feel like we have a right to know all their dirty secrets. Somehow, being a star and living in the limelight makes us average Joes feel entitled to a tidbit of personal information about celebrities.
One aspect, in particular, is their physical transformations. Sure, celebrities have just about anything at their disposal to lose weight. While self-love and dedication certainly sound nice, what secrets are celebrities hiding when it comes to their massive weight loss transformations? From green teas to keto diets and intermittent fasting, the list goes on for fad weight loss tricks. We may not have a fancy diet drug or personalized workouts, but some A-listers claim simple hard work and dedication are all it takes to achieve a completely new look. We're diving into all the celebs who are unrecognizable after losing weight.
Adele's 100-pound weight loss
Adele may have gone through an enormous physical transformation, but she has made it clear that society had no impact on her decision to lose weight. In an interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show (via Entertainment Tonight), Adele admitted her 100-pound weight loss was triggered by a need to focus her attention on something following the end of her marriage. The "Easy on Me" singer revealed that she suffered anxiety attacks and went to the gym as a way to cope with her mental stress following her divorce, which was finalized in 2021. "I didn't have any anxiety when I was with [my personal trainer] at the gym," Adele said, adding, "It became my time."
The Grammy-award-winning artist told British Vogue that a combination of weight lifting and cardio helped her shed the weight. She sparked lots of chatter online over her physical transformation, something she admitted she wasn't surprised by. "I'm not shocked or even phased by it because my body has been objectified by my entire career," Adele told Winfrey in the interview. While some people admire the star for her weight loss journey or even look to her for advice, Adele admitted she doesn't want to become a success story for others looking to lose weight. "It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies," she said, adding, "...I'm trying to sort my own life out, I can't have another worry, another thing to try and nail — I can't."
Charles Barkley's doctor inspired his transformation
Charles Barkley spent 16 years in the NBA in top-notch shape, but the former basketball player confronted a harsh reality about his health in retirement. Barkley, who works as an NBA analyst, opened up about losing nearly 60 pounds on the Turner Sports' pregame show (via Fox News) before the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers game. The former athlete admitted his doctor confronted him about his need to lose weight. "She said to me, 'There's no fat old people, only fat young people.' And she said, 'If you don't get this stuff together you're not gonna be around,'" Barkley revealed.
The former NBA player also admitted on the Dan Patrick Show (per Fox News) that the prescription drug Mounjaro helped him shed weight. "I started at 352 [pounds]," the sports analyst said. "And I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being."
While Barkley may know a thing or two about scoring baskets, he knows less about the drug he's injecting himself with. "I have zero idea what it does," Barkley said on The Pat McAfee Show (per Fox News). Mounjaro is a prescription drug similar to the popular celebrity weight loss drug Ozempic in that it works to suppress appetite and change metabolism rates. It's taken in the form of injections, and it's intended for people diagnosed with diabetes.
Billy Gardell is focused on self-love after 150-pound weight loss
Billy Gardell is hard to recognize after his physical transformation. The "Mike & Molly" star lost over 150 pounds since the pandemic, and he said he was inspired to do so to reduce the risks associated with the Coronavirus. Gardell weighed nearly 400 pounds a decade ago, and he admitted to Entertainment Tonight he changed his relationship with food to transform his body. "I think you got to find peace with yourself and at some point, look in the mirror and go, 'You know, it's probably time to take care of you.' And I didn't get that note early on," he said. "But I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as you get it."
Since starting his weight loss journey, the actor revealed he no longer has type 2 diabetes and he has dramatically reduced his resting heart rate. While he admitted he still smokes cigarettes, he told Entertainment Tonight he plans on cutting down on his vices to be present for his son. "When you hit 50, you start doing that dad math, like, 'If I can live 25 more years, and he'll be 40,' ... You know what I mean? So I want to be here for him," he admitted. "I've been an example in a lot of good ways for my child, but I feel like I wasn't a good example of health for him. And so I want him to see that."
Randy Jackson had gastric bypass surgery after a diabetes diagnosis
Randy Jackson underwent a huge weight-loss transformation nearly two decades ago, and he's managed to keep the pounds off. The former "American Idol" judge underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2003 following his diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, which helped him lose over 100 pounds. "It's a great jump starter," he told People in 2022. "You lose a bunch of weight really fast, but maintaining's another thing because you get there and your mind tells you, 'Okay, phew. I'm here now. I can start to party and bring out the cheesecakes."
Jackson admitted he kept the weight off by focusing less on dieting by simply prioritizing healthy foods and focusing on his gut health. He also revealed that he changed his relationship to food, without adopting fad diets or completely swearing off all sweets. "If I really feel like I need to have a piece of candy, I have a small piece so that in my mind, I'm not saying, 'No, no, no,'" he admitted. "The more you deny yourself, the more you're going to go on a bender and have 18 candy bars without stopping at some point."
The "Name That Tune" star co-founded Unify Health Labs in 2019, a company that offers weight-loss supplements. Jackson admitted that he focuses on eating five meals a day that include protein, some vegetables, and rice or potatoes. When it comes to snacking, the music mogul said he focuses on fruits, shakes, and protein bars.
Quinton Aaron ditched sweets and dropped 100 pounds
Like several others during the pandemic, Quinton Aaron struggled with his eating habits. The "Blind Side" star admitted to TMZ that he would binge-eat jumbo-sized Kitkat and Reese's packs, indulge in chocolate desserts, and consume large portions of bread in his worst moments. "I used the new year as a way to get a new me," he admitted, dropping around 100 pounds from 2021 to 2022.
Aaron adopted healthier habits to keep the weight off, including cutting out sweets and incorporating a keto diet. He's also fasted and added cardio and stretching into his day-to-day activities. The actor spoke to Today in 2022 about how listening to his body inspired him to change his lifestyle. "I'm at that point in my life where I feel like I'm getting older. When you get older, your body starts talking to you. And I started listening," he admitted, revealing he had high blood pressure and knee ailments at a heavier weight.
Aaron revealed he still allows himself to indulge at times. The actor follows the 80/20 rule which involves eating healthy foods 80 percent of the time and allowing yourself to cheat 20 percent of the time. "Something just clicked in me to make a change," he told Today. "I want to be healthy. I want a family one day, and I want to be healthy enough to be present and active with my family." He aspires to lose even more weight to honor his late mother. "It'd be like my little birthday gift to her," he said at the time.
Jacob Batalon's exercise regime helps him de-stress
Actor Jacob Batalon was inspired to shed over 100 pounds after he noticed he couldn't keep up on the set of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The star told Men's Health he could barely climb stairs and was constantly tired, which led him to drastically change his lifestyle. "This one day, I saw myself without a shirt on," Batalon said. "It was ridiculous. I could not believe I let myself get this far."
Batalon's transformation involved hitting the gym six days a week, with 90-minute workouts including 60 minutes of weights followed by 30 minutes of cardio. His workout regimen, which involved sets of medicine ball slams, also helped him release pent-up stress. "For some reason to me, it just feels more dynamic than lifting a few weights. It also helps release a lot of anger," he admitted.
The actor admitted he feels grateful to have experienced a positive change in his life during the pandemic. "I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering and I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things," he told Men's Health.
Angela Deem had five surgeries in one day
Angela Deem left no stone unturned when it came to her weight loss journey. The "90 Day Fiance" star revealed to Us Weekly in 2021 that she had five surgeries in one day to drop nearly 100 pounds. The TLC star underwent a breast reduction, liposuction, and gastric sleeve surgery to achieve her slimmer figure. "The bad thing was during the surgery ... they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours," she revealed.
Deem, who is a grandmother of six, revealed she the risks of undergoing several surgeries paid off in the end. While she revealed that the months post-operation were difficult, especially not being able to eat as normal, she said it was worth it in the end. "There's benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer," she explained. "I did it for myself to stay alive ... and [to] benefit the ones I love," Deem said.
Deem, who was introduced to fans on Season 2 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," revealed she didn't undergo surgery just for her husband Michael Illesanmi, who is more than two decades younger than her. "I've always wanted to enhance my look for Michael because of his age, but this journey — people need to know — I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery," she said.
Action Bronson shed 160 pounds
Action Bronson joined the list of stars who went through a major physical transformation following the Coronavirus Pandemic. The rapper lost over 150 pounds since March 2020, revealing a slimmer physique at 240 pounds in 2021. The artist took to Instagram to post a shirtless photo celebrating his progress. "FEELING STRONG. CHIPPING AWAY LITTLE BY LITTLE. NEVER GONNA STOP. GETTING READY FOR MY FIRST CONCERT BACK," Bronson wrote it in all-caps in a since-removed caption (via Men's Health). Bronson was congratulated by several of his fans on the drastic weight loss, including comedian Joe Rogan. "My brother, you look f***ing fantastic! Such an inspiration for people to see that incredible things are possible when you dedicate yourself and harness your discipline," Rogan wrote. "I'm immensely impressed!"
The rapper revealed in an interview with Men's Health that he starts his day at four in the morning with a protein shake, eggs, a piece of bread, and an avocado before heading off to the gym. His training regimen includes boxing and full-body HIIT workouts, including medicine ball throws, sled pushes, and burpees. Bronson admitted he has focused on filling his body with nutritious foods that include proteins and complex carbohydrates, but he avoids eating those carbs before bed. "You're playing quarterback with your own body. It's all about decisions," he revealed. "You keep your eye on the prize and don't let yourself fall down."
Ross Mathews didn't need a diet for his 50-pound weight loss
Television personality Ross Matthews got a lot more out of Covid quarantine than expected. The former "Live from E!" host opened up to Today about how he lost 50 pounds during lockdown. "I feel like everyone during this COVID thing has been focused on what we've been losing," Mathews admitted. "You know, I've lost time from my family. I've lost time from my job. I've lost this and everyone feels like they've lost a year. And I just thought: How can I gain something during this time?"
The "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge also said that losing his mother to breast cancer in May inspired him to take control of his own health. "And I decided, you know, this is the one thing I can control and what I can gain in this time when we're losing so much because I can gain my health. Because I think if you lose a parent and you don't pay attention ... You're missing out on a gift. And so I paid attention to what it means to have your health."
Matthews admitted the hardest part of his weight-loss journey was eliminating unhealthy snacks at night. The television host revealed he had to replace chips with pickles and cut out harmful habits to slim down. He admitted that while he didn't follow a diet to lose weight, he did make more nutritious choices. "I've done it just eating as healthy and health-fully as I can, while not feeling like I'm giving up anything," Matthews said.
Busta Rhymes stays fit to stay alive
Rapper Busta Rhymes was so dedicated to his weight loss transformation that he even moved states to commit to a training program. In an interview with Men's Health, the rapper revealed that he began a downward spiral after his father died in 2014 which led to poor eating habits and no exercise. The artist admitted that he had a wakeup call in 2019 after his son attempted to wake him up on a tour bus after he was struggling to breathe in his sleep.
He was later driven to the UCLA Health emergency room where a doctor informed him he had polyps in his throat restricting his breathing. "That's when I knew s**t was serious," he told Men's Health. "The doctor told me that if I caught a cold or slept wrong that I could die. . . . It felt like this was on me now, and I had to steer things in a different direction. I was too young to be on all of these blood-pressure medications and acid-reflux medications."
Rhymes contacted professional bodybuilder Dexter Johnson who worked in his hometown of Jacksonville, who agreed to help him if he could move to Florida for a 30-day program. The rapper's dedication to a healthier lifestyle, which included working out three times a day at times, stems from a desire to protect his family against the increasingly divisive political climate in the United States. "I have to contribute in any way I can, even if that means engaging in physicality to ensure survival," he admitted.
Adrienne Bailon took on a plant-based diet
Adrienne Bailon admitted she underwent a lifestyle change in order to lose 20 pounds — and keep it off. The former "Cheetah Girl" took to Instagram in 2020 to post a bikini photo featuring her slimmed-down shape, admitting she was tired of being unhappy. "It's been a year since I 'had enough' (have you ever gotten there? Where you're just tired of complaining about what you don't like & you're finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!), she wrote. "Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant-based changing my whole relationship with food & working out!"
"The Real" co-host also revealed that her decision to transform her body was motivated by her desire to have kids. Bailon told Hola! US that she changed her lifestyle in order to prepare her body for a future pregnancy. "I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life. I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I'm pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out."
Bailon later opened up to People about her fertility struggles, admitting she underwent eight rounds of IVF and a miscarriage before exploring other options. In 2022, she welcomed her first child, Ever James, with her husband Israel Houghton through a surrogate.
Emily Simpson took ozempic for her massive weight loss
Emily Simpson is nearly unrecognizable after the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star underwent a massive weight loss transformation. Simpson slimmed down in a major way in 2023, and she's been posting photos of her toned figure in workout videos posted to her Instagram. "I'm feeling the healthiest, fittest and strongest I've felt in over 7 years. I have more energy than I've had in years," Simpson captioned an Instagram post of her at the gym. The reality star, who admitted she wakes up at six in the morning to get her sweat on, went on to write: "I'm actually back to the size I used to be all through my 30s and early 40s."
Simpson addressed her new figure on Jeff Lewis Live, admitting she decided to change her lifestyle after a producer on the "RHOC" sent her a photo of her on the green screen. "I remember thinking, 'Who is that?' the television personality said, adding that she was depressed about her weight after wrapping the show in the fall of 2022. Simpson went on to reveal she used the popular weight loss drug Ozempic for a month to help shed pounds and then underwent liposuction in her arms and a breast reduction.
The "RHOC" cast member also revealed she changed her eating patterns to help keep the weight off. "I became very conscientious of what I was eating," she said, adding, "I changed my diet completely. I eat mostly protein, very little carbs, and I work out like six, seven days a week."
Jorge Nava lost over 130 pounds
Jorge Nava left prison behind with a brand new figure. The "90 Day Fiance" star, who was sentenced to prison after being found with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, was released from prison in 2021 looking like a completely new person. Nava opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his dramatic weight loss while serving time, admitting he lost over 130 pounds while behind bars. "Being in solitary confinement for a little bit, you kind of get to think a lot," he admitted. "You get to read a lot of books and kind of change your mindset on things. I got the taste of success a little bit when I was able to change my mindset to change my personal appearance, like, with literally a small seed. Like, I read a book, and what I learned from this book, it kind of gave me the motivation to change myself."
Nava revealed he was inspired by Tony Robbins' 1992 book, "Awaken the Giant Within." The television personality also admitted his focus on a healthy diet helped him transform his figure. He told Entertainment Tonight he's grateful to the fans of the TLC series who have congratulated him on his new lifestyle. "...It's definitely a great feeling knowing that I'm able to change at least a little bit of somebody's life," he said. Nava, who was featured on the "90 Day Fiance" with his ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, went on to marry his partner Rhoda Blua in 2022, and they share two children together.
Joe Giudice's prison weight-loss transformation
Joe Guidice, who went to prison in 2016 over tax evasion charges, was released from his sentence in 2019 with a completely new physique. A source told People at the time that "He lost the weight from changing his diet, working out, and no drinking." Giudice previously told People before he reported to prison that he was grateful that his time behind bars would give him the chance to stop drinking. "Definitely the whole year I drank every day a couple of bottles at night just to go to bed," he said in 2016.
Giudice's ex-wife Teresa revealed to People during Joe's sentence that he was keeping himself busy by getting fit. "He's running, he's doing 1,000 sit-ups a day," she admitted at the time. "So he lifts weights and that's what he's doing. Just running, working out, and then a lot of push-ups and sit-ups. He's doing over 1,000 sit-ups." She went on to add: "I said [to him] just get your mind and body in check. It'll be good for you," adding, "He's been through a lot with losing his dad and then me gone, it's a lot." The couple served their sentences back-to-back, with Joe reporting to prison shortly after his wife's release.
Joe and Teresa ultimately separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020. The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was deported to Italy following his release from prison in 2019, and he currently lives in the Bahamas working with construction and building homes.