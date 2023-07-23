Why Joy Behar Got Fired From Good Morning America

News of Joy Behar's sudden departure from "The View" came as a shock to millions of television viewers in 2013. As previously reported by Reuters, the opinionated host and comedian decided to end her 16-year tenure on the show to focus on her stand-up and other solo projects. Speaking to People years later, however, Behar said that leaving the show "was not 100 percent" her choice and that she was actually terminated. "Somebody wanted me gone," she said. "The way I heard it, ... they got rid of a Republican so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat. That's not the first time I've been fired for my politics. So I wasn't shocked at that analysis."

Behar returned as a permanent host of "The View" in 2015 during its 19th season. Reflecting on her brief departure with Time, Behar said she had no qualms about being let go from the program. "I am glad to be fired," she said at the time. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why." She even said she was "happy" about her termination since her original co-hosts — including the late Barbara Walters and Meredith Vieira — had already left the show. This isn't the first time that the television personality has opened up about being fired from a job. Previously, Behar revealed that she was also axed from "Good Morning America" when she was still starting out in the business many years ago... not as a host, but as a receptionist.