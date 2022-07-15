Whoopi Goldberg Explains Joy Behar's Absence From The View With Bizarre Joke

Whoopi Goldberg joked about Joy Behar's absence on "The View." In the July 14 episode, the actor filled viewers in as to why Sara Haines and Behar are not present. She confirmed that Haines is sick, and as for Behar? Well.

"Sara's still out with COVID. Joy does not have COVID," Goldberg clarified (via Decider). "She's getting over something else, the flu, or maybe she's pregnant, I don't know." It's unlikely that Behar is pregnant given how she's 79 years old, but it's the first time that one of the co-hosts addressed her consecutive absences on the show. Perhaps Behar is really down with something that's not COVID.

It's worth noting Behar's continued no-shows come off the heels of news that she's retiring from "The View." In 2020, she expressed interest in departing from the program, but didn't give a definite answer at the time. "I have a three-year contract," Behar said in the book "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View'" (via Variety). "But that doesn't mean I can't leave if I want to, because they can't really do anything to me at this point ... That's it! I could be wrong." Come 2022, rumors started swirling that she's indeed leaving for good, but she shut it all down and told the New York Post it's "fake news." Per ET Canada, Behar signed on to remain on the show through 2025 with another three-year deal, although details are under the wraps.

So Joy Behar, where are you?