What Joy Behar Might Do Indefinitely Has Fans Talking

Joy Behar is no stranger to facing controversy. The star made a name for herself in the comedy world, but most people now know her for her stint on "The View." The outspoken star first joined the ladies on the popular morning show during the first season, per IMDB. Behar left the show in 2013, but she told Entertainment Weekly that it wasn't by choice. "Elizabeth Hasselbeck and I both had to leave. There was a decision made at some level," Behar dished. "I really am not at liberty to say who or why because I don't know 100% the truth of that."

However, Behar didn't stay away from the series for too long, returning in 2015. The comedian told People that she went back for one reason in particular. "I went back to do politics," she confessed. "They told me, 'It's going to be smart, and we're going to pay you more money.'" Behar also confessed that "as long as [her] brain is working," she will continue to do the show.

Behar, who is a very outspoken Democrat, has not been afraid to speak her mind on different opinions and views day in and day out. On many occasions, she got into it with Meghan McCain. McCain even told Variety that she chose to leave the series after a fight with Behar. Now, Behar is making headlines again for her strong opinions,