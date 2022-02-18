What Joy Behar Might Do Indefinitely Has Fans Talking
Joy Behar is no stranger to facing controversy. The star made a name for herself in the comedy world, but most people now know her for her stint on "The View." The outspoken star first joined the ladies on the popular morning show during the first season, per IMDB. Behar left the show in 2013, but she told Entertainment Weekly that it wasn't by choice. "Elizabeth Hasselbeck and I both had to leave. There was a decision made at some level," Behar dished. "I really am not at liberty to say who or why because I don't know 100% the truth of that."
However, Behar didn't stay away from the series for too long, returning in 2015. The comedian told People that she went back for one reason in particular. "I went back to do politics," she confessed. "They told me, 'It's going to be smart, and we're going to pay you more money.'" Behar also confessed that "as long as [her] brain is working," she will continue to do the show.
Behar, who is a very outspoken Democrat, has not been afraid to speak her mind on different opinions and views day in and day out. On many occasions, she got into it with Meghan McCain. McCain even told Variety that she chose to leave the series after a fight with Behar. Now, Behar is making headlines again for her strong opinions,
Joy Behar plans to mask up for a while
Everyone has an opinion on wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Joy Behar is one of the people who believes in mask-wearing, and on an episode of "The View," she revealed her long-term plans. The panel chatted about how restrictions are easing a bit, and Behar said she didn't like it. "Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn't really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it," she stated.
She then pointed out that the CDC has changed their stance on mask-wearing a few times, which is part of the reason why she has doubts. "So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater, a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely," she said. "Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I'm listening to myself right now. I don't think it's 100% safe yet."
Guess what? Twitter has opinions about it. "Joy Behar says she is going to wear a mask 'indefinitely.' If we don't have to her see face ever again, she is doing us all a favor," one person wrote. "We don't have to look at her!" exclaimed another. "Isn't this the best news of the day?" One user took issue with Behar, tweeting, "The problem isn't that Joy Behar is crazy and wants to wear a mask for the rest of her life, it's that she wants the government to force you to do the same."