Joy Behar And Sara Haines Finally Break Silence On Their Absences From The View

Joy Behar and Sara Haines returned to their posts on "The View" on July 18 after being noticeably missing for several episodes. The ABC talk show — which features Behar and Haines alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sonny Hostin, and Anna Navarro — has seen its fair share of cast mix-ups, prompting fans to inquire about the sudden absences. "Where's Joy? The one day I get to watch this wk and Dan Abrams is filling in? Booooo," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "Where is Sara Haines and Joy Behar? Please don't tell me that Joy has retired!"

However, Goldberg calmed worried fans, providing a brief explanation about why the beloved co-hosts were missing from the daytime program. "Sara is still out with COVID. Joy does not have Covid," Goldberg said (via Decider), while jokingly adding, "She's getting over something else, the flu, or maybe she's pregnant. I don't know." Now, both hosts have returned to the panel and they are speaking out about their absences.