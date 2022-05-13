Joy Behar And Sara Haines Share Heated Exchange On The View

It's not surprising to see heated exchanges and controversial moments on "The View," the ABC talk show now in its 25th season, considering it's all about sharing differing viewpoints. Well, another one happened on May 12 between cohosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines.

When Barbara Walters created the show in 1997, she said (per The New York Times), "I've always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds, and views." At the time Walters felt the primary difference was generational, but over the years, it's clearly become political too. When its first conservative cohost, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, was fired in 2013 after a decade on the show, they knew they'd need to continue having a conservative voice on the all-women panel. This has become a problem lately, however, as finding the right kind of Republican cohost has been near impossible. "They are really looking for a unicorn," a former staffer told Politico. "They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don't want it to be ugly and bickering." Apparently Nicolle Wallace was only on the show one year, per Us Weekly, because she didn't argue with her cohosts enough.

Walking that thin line of striking back (verbally, of course) while not outright attacking is something the current cohosts do well. They're good at creating moments that appear big enough to get people talking, but that won't cause serious controversy or damage. This current incident between Behar and Haines is another example.