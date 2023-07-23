RHONY: What Ramona Singer's Dating Life Is Like After Her Divorce

This article includes mention of suicidal ideation.

Ramona Singer famously opened up about the end of her marriage to ex-husband Mario Singer on Season 7 of "The Real Housewives of New York," but what's her love life been like since then?

As longtime "RHONY" fans likely remember, Ramona's 20-something marriage came crashing down after Mario admitted to having an affair. Understandably, the entire situation was a significant blow to the reality star. In one Season 7 episode, she told her co-star, Sonja Morgan, "It feels like my world is falling apart." In a confessional from the same scene, she also revealed that Mario had tried to convince her not to make the affair public, and she initially agreed. However, she soon realized that he'd been manipulating her, and she decided to share the truth with the world — something she would continue to do throughout her healing journey. Her memoir, "Life on the Ramona Coaster," even details the day she got him to admit to cheating after months of denial. She also revealed the true extent of his revelation's impact on her. As seen in an excerpt obtained by Radar, she admitted, "There were times when I was so low that I almost felt like throwing myself in front of a subway train."

Ultimately, Ramona and Mario have got to a place where they're incredibly amicable, and as she told Us Weekly, they even quarantined together in 2020. Our question still stands: What's her love life been like post-divorce?

