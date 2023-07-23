RHONY: What Ramona Singer's Dating Life Is Like After Her Divorce
This article includes mention of suicidal ideation.
Ramona Singer famously opened up about the end of her marriage to ex-husband Mario Singer on Season 7 of "The Real Housewives of New York," but what's her love life been like since then?
As longtime "RHONY" fans likely remember, Ramona's 20-something marriage came crashing down after Mario admitted to having an affair. Understandably, the entire situation was a significant blow to the reality star. In one Season 7 episode, she told her co-star, Sonja Morgan, "It feels like my world is falling apart." In a confessional from the same scene, she also revealed that Mario had tried to convince her not to make the affair public, and she initially agreed. However, she soon realized that he'd been manipulating her, and she decided to share the truth with the world — something she would continue to do throughout her healing journey. Her memoir, "Life on the Ramona Coaster," even details the day she got him to admit to cheating after months of denial. She also revealed the true extent of his revelation's impact on her. As seen in an excerpt obtained by Radar, she admitted, "There were times when I was so low that I almost felt like throwing myself in front of a subway train."
Ultimately, Ramona and Mario have got to a place where they're incredibly amicable, and as she told Us Weekly, they even quarantined together in 2020. Our question still stands: What's her love life been like post-divorce?
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Being on a reality show complicated things
Ramona Singer may have grown a massive following thanks to her time on "The Real Housewives of New York," but that's not to say it's always done wonders for her love life. In fact, in one episode of the podcast she does with her daughter, "Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery," she shared that, for the most part, it's done more harm than good.
"I usually do not tell men I'm on the show until, like, the second or third date. And then, a lot of times [when] they find out, they go, 'You're a great, great girl, but not for me,'" she admitted. Later on, in the episode, she also revealed that she'd been seeing a man who suddenly stopped speaking to her after going on several dates. Eventually, she touched base, but once again, he pointed to the show as the reason why he'd gone silent. "He did respond and say, 'Listen, Ramona, you're a really nice woman, but I found out you're on that show, and I just cannot be involved with that, so have a great life," she recounted.
That said, with "The Real Housewives of New York" OG famously exiting the show in the wake of its reboot, it certainly seems as if things have changed in the dating department. At least, that's if Mario Singer's comments to Mail Online are anything to go by.
... but post-'RHONY,' that seems to have changed
Just over a month after Romona Singer told Page Six that Luann de Lesseps' January 2023 assertation that she was in a relationship wasn't true, "The Real Housewives of New York" alum had another insider comment on her love life: Her ex-husband.
Speaking to Mail Online, Mario Singer did not attempt to keep things on the low down. "I'm going to meet Ramona's new boyfriend for dinner tonight, he's called Bill," he revealed. While that may have meant Ramona was seeing someone new and not the man de Lesseps had been referring to, it does seem unlikely. After all, in July 2023, sources told Page Six that she was celebrating her first anniversary with "Bill." What's more, though she's yet to confirm or deny anything at the time of writing, it seems she hasn't been afraid of some PDA with him. "The pair have been spotted making out all over Southampton," the insider claimed.
Well, with Ramona's time on "RHONY" up and the "RHONY: Legacy" trip done and dusted, maybe this will mark a new chapter in her love life. After all, as the source told Page Six, it seems she's "happy at last."