Tony Bennett's Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. According to the Associated Press, the news was confirmed by Bennett's publicist, Sylvia Weiner, who shared that the legendary performer died in New York. An official cause of death has not been revealed, though Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2016. He was still singing — and performing — well into his 90s, however.

In November 2021, Bennett performed for the final time, taking the stage with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. The show, a CBS special aptly titled, "One Last Time," served as Bennett's final farewell. Prior to his death, Bennett's Instagram account had been active, and the last post uploaded on his feed was shared on July 20 — just hours before Bennett's death was confirmed.

"Sharing a special memory from 2015 — serenading New York with the remarkable Bill Charlap, performing 'The Way You Look Tonight.' A night to remember," the caption read. That last Instagram post is absolutely heartbreaking now that the iconic singer has died.