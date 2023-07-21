Tony Bennett's Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. According to the Associated Press, the news was confirmed by Bennett's publicist, Sylvia Weiner, who shared that the legendary performer died in New York. An official cause of death has not been revealed, though Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2016. He was still singing — and performing — well into his 90s, however.
In November 2021, Bennett performed for the final time, taking the stage with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. The show, a CBS special aptly titled, "One Last Time," served as Bennett's final farewell. Prior to his death, Bennett's Instagram account had been active, and the last post uploaded on his feed was shared on July 20 — just hours before Bennett's death was confirmed.
"Sharing a special memory from 2015 — serenading New York with the remarkable Bill Charlap, performing 'The Way You Look Tonight.' A night to remember," the caption read. That last Instagram post is absolutely heartbreaking now that the iconic singer has died.
The song Tony Bennett sings in his final Instagram post holds deep meaning
Tony Bennett's last Instagram post is a clip of him singing Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." There are quite a few special things about the particular performance that has longtime Bennett fans reminiscing about his incredible career — and his ability to captivate an audience. For starters, the performance took place in New York — Bennett's home state. The song itself, however, holds a deep meaning. "With each word your tenderness grows, tearin' my fear apart / And that laugh wrinkles your nose, touches my foolish heart," Bennett sings into the microphone. The song is about a man taking in the beauty of a woman in a single moment, so much so that he realizes that he will never forget that particular period of time. For many, the lyrics will hold true for Bennett, as those who saw him share his gift will never forget how he made them feel in those moments.
Moreover, the song suggests that something is about the change — that things will never be the same. "Someday, when I'm awfully low, when the world is cold / I will feel a glow just thinking of you, and the way you look tonight," read the lyrics of the popular song.
Fans have filled the comments section of Tony Bennett's last Instagram post with condolences
Tony Bennett's career spanned seven decades. He's been honored by numerous awards and accolades, including an impressive 20 Grammys, a lifetime achievement award, and his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bennett's most well-known songs include, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "Rags to Riches." Aside from having one of the most recognizable voices in the business, Bennett's gift was appreciated by his peers just as much as his fans. In fact, he received very high praise from Frank Sinatra in 1965. "For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He's the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more," Sinatra told Life magazine, according to the New York Times.
When Bennett first started out in music, there was no such thing as the internet. Now, however, the internet is how so many people have been able to enjoy his music. Shortly after news broke that Bennett had died, dozens of fans posted their condolences on the last Instagram upload that appears on his feed. "RIP. Tony, you were one of the great legends, sad to see you go," one Instagram user wrote. "RIP Tony, we have lost a legend today," another Instagram comment read.
Tony Bennett's Instagram feed is a trip down memory lane
Taking a look at Tony Bennett's Instagram feed, fans will be taken on a musical journey. On July 13, a video of Bennett and Lady Gaga was uploaded to Instagram with the caption, "Remembering the musical magic made in the studio with the remarkable Lady Gaga for our rendition of 'Night and Day.'" On July 18, a memory from 2008 popped up. "On this day in 2008, I had the honor of sharing the stage with the incredible Billy Joel at Shea Stadium. This historic performance marked the last before the legendary venue's farewell. The energy, the music, the camaraderie — an unforgettable night," read that Instagram caption.
It seems as though whoever is running Bennett's social media account has been reminiscing on some of the incredible moments he's had throughout his career — and many will "feel a glow just thinking about" him — and the way he looked those nights.