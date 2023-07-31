Lady Gaga's Heartbreaking Reaction To Tony Bennett's Death

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. His publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed the sad news with the Associated Press. Bennett was just a couple of weeks shy of his 97th birthday and, although no cause of death has been announced at the time of writing, he was publicly battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016. Throughout his struggles, alongside millions of fans all over the world, Bennett had fellow superstar Lady Gaga cheering him on.

The unlikely duo were friends for a decade and, in a 2014 interview with Parade magazine, she credited Bennett with reigniting her love of music. Gaga admitted, "Six months ago I didn't even want to sing anymore." It was only through working with the iconic crooner that Gaga rediscovered her love of singing and performing, even crediting Bennett with saving her life.

They collaborated a number of times, including on two popular duet albums. Likewise, Gaga played a key role in Bennett's heartbreaking final live performance. It's only fitting, then, that the iconic pop star and Bennett's long-time friend should pay tribute to him in her own sweet, yet inimitably Gaga way.