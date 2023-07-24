What We Know About TikTok Star Jake Shane (Aka Octopusslover8)

Jake Shane has come a long way since starting a TikTok account dedicated to his love of octopus, but what do we know about him?

Since initially sharing tongue-in-cheek octopus reviews by way of his aptly named account, Octopusslover8, Shane has gone on to amass hundreds of millions of TikTok likes. No longer limited to tentacle content, he's started sharing parodies of some of the world's biggest brands (hello, Diet Coke's meltdown), to Alexander Hamilton finding out about Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical. And, like many a TikTok star has done before him, he's made it outside of the app, too. As he told GQ, he's been approached by a number of agencies — and in March 2023, Variety reported that he'd joined WME. "I'm so grateful to the team at WME for believing in my vision and can't wait to get started," he said at the time. As for what that vision entailed, he told GQ that, despite his social media roots, he wanted to pursue acting. "I think everyone thought I was going to walk in there, be like, 'I want to be an influencer' — which is great and that is amazing, but I don't think I would be super good at it. I know I am good at acting. Actually, I don't know if I am good at it, but it's what makes me the happiest," he explained.

So, Shane dreams of a life in Hollywood ... but what else do we know about him?