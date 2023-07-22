Who Is Ethan Slater? What We Know About Ariana Grande's Reported New Flame

Before Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began their rumored relationship, the latter was married to Lilly Jay. In a 2018 interview with Broadway.com, the "Wicked" star revealed that he and Jay met right before they started high school. "We met at summer camp. She didn't go to the summer camp, but her brothers did. The story is a little too perfect — she came to visit her brother and her dad." Slater explained. Slater then revealed that after forming a friendship in high school, the two started dating when he began working on the "SpongeBob Squarepants" musical workshop. "We started dating within weeks of me doing the first SpongeBob workshop. She's been with me every step of the way," he added.

In November 2018, Slater and Jay took the next step in their relationship by tying the knot, per the Daily Mail. Then, in 2022, Slater surprised his Instagram followers when he announced that he and Jay had welcomed their first child. "Super vague post, but we have a baby now," he wrote of their son, per E! News. With the history of Slater and Jay's marriage spreading like wildfire online, a source released a statement to Us Weekly shutting down any cheating speculations that might arise. "Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton [Gomez] split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife," the insider explained. "They have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other."