What We Know About Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbach's Low-Key Relationship

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are one unstoppable creative duo. The real-life couple is the dream team behind 2023's "Barbie" movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the popular doll come to life. Baumbach and Gerwig wrote the screenplay while Gerwig directed the highly anticipated film. While "Barbie" has generated massive hype, this isn't the pair's first film together. The two co-wrote "Mistress America" and "Frances Ha," both of which Baumbach directed and Gerwig starred in.

As the talented team gained traction, the media referred to Gerwig as "Baumbach's muse" — a label she was less than thrilled about. Speaking about her 2017 film "Lady Bird," she told Vulture, "I knew secretly that I was engaged with this longer project, and wanted to be a writer and director in my own right, so I felt like the muse business, or whatever it was, was a position that I didn't identify with in my heart."

Gerwig and Baumbach have received much acclaim for their own films. In fact, the two were up against each other for the 2020 Oscars, per People. Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Gerwig's "Little Women" were nominated for several of the same categories. Since then, the couple has continued to make big waves in the entertainment industry. While their individual projects and artistic collaborations have drawn much attention, Gerwig and Baumbach have kept details about their romance relatively private. Here's what we do know.