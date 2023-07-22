What We Know About Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbach's Low-Key Relationship
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are one unstoppable creative duo. The real-life couple is the dream team behind 2023's "Barbie" movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the popular doll come to life. Baumbach and Gerwig wrote the screenplay while Gerwig directed the highly anticipated film. While "Barbie" has generated massive hype, this isn't the pair's first film together. The two co-wrote "Mistress America" and "Frances Ha," both of which Baumbach directed and Gerwig starred in.
As the talented team gained traction, the media referred to Gerwig as "Baumbach's muse" — a label she was less than thrilled about. Speaking about her 2017 film "Lady Bird," she told Vulture, "I knew secretly that I was engaged with this longer project, and wanted to be a writer and director in my own right, so I felt like the muse business, or whatever it was, was a position that I didn't identify with in my heart."
Gerwig and Baumbach have received much acclaim for their own films. In fact, the two were up against each other for the 2020 Oscars, per People. Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Gerwig's "Little Women" were nominated for several of the same categories. Since then, the couple has continued to make big waves in the entertainment industry. While their individual projects and artistic collaborations have drawn much attention, Gerwig and Baumbach have kept details about their romance relatively private. Here's what we do know.
How Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's relationship has evolved
Like many Hollywood couples, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach met on-set. Gerwig acted in the 2010 comedy drama "Greenberg," which Baumbach wrote and directed. It was an eventful year for Baumbach, as he and Jennifer Jason Leigh ended their five year marriage, per Us Weekly. A year later, Baumbach and Gerwig started dating, and they've been an item ever since. Although they've been together for quite some time, the couple has been hesitant to use certain relationship labels. During her 2020 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Gerwig explained, "'Boyfriend' makes it sound like I just met him last week. And 'lover' is disgusting. And 'fiancé' makes it sound like there's an imminent wedding. So none of it works." They prefer to call each other husband and wife, despite not being officially married.
As their relationship progressed, Gerwig and Baumbach started a family. In 2019, they welcomed their son Harold. In July, Gerwig talked to Elle UK about their second child, who was born earlier this year. "He's a wise little baby," Gerwig said. She added, "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."
Inside Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's creative dynamic
When it comes to the creative side of their dynamic, Noah Baumbach is incredibly proud of his partner. In 2019, he told Vogue, "I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make." In fact, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women" moved him to tears. On the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, Baumbach told People, "There's so much emotion in it. It's funny and it's dramatic. You can tell it comes from the heart. It's beautiful." Gerwig also deeply admires Baumbach's work and values his perspective on her own films. In 2019, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "I remember when I showed Noah cuts or drafts of 'Little Women.' He's my favorite filmmaker and my favorite writer. It means everything to me that he thinks it's good."
Mixing business and romance can be disastrous, causing friction and hostility in a relationship. But Gerwig and Baumbach haven't run into any major issues as a creative team. Referring to their collaborations on "Frances Ha" and "Mistress America," Baumbach told Collider, "Both these scripts felt like they're very much of one voice — even though we're working on our own scenes separately. We bring them together and they would go together without having to do much to them."