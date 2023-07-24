Candy Spelling Inherited A Fortune After Her Husband Aaron's Death

Candy Spelling was married to television mogul Aaron Spelling for nearly 40 years before he died in 2006. The legendary TV producer, best known for megahit shows such as "Charlie's Angels," "The Love Boat," "Dynasty," and "Beverly Hills 90210," made millions during his long career in Hollywood, and during the height of his fame in the late 1980s, he built "The Manor." Featuring 56,000 square feet of living space, the famously over-the-top Holmby Hills, California estate housed Spelling's family of four and a full staff.

The house was so big that Spelling's daughter Tori once admitted that she never saw every room. During a 2022 episode of her "90210MG" podcast, Tori revealed that the massive mansion featured a barbershop, arcade, doll room, bowling alley, and two gift-wrapping rooms.

Candy Spelling always appreciated the lifestyle that her husband provided for her. "I had my Prince Charming," Spelling told The New York Times in 2014. "I had the sweetest, nicest man that anyone would want to be married to." He was also one of the richest, and when he passed away, his widow inherited an eye-popping net worth.