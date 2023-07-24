Jessica Simpson's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives
It's no secret that singer-turned-fashion mogul Jessica Simpson lives a lavish lifestyle. After all, it's estimated that Simpson is worth a staggering $200 million. Recently, however, the blonde bombshell made headlines when she revealed that her mom, Tina Simpson, requested that she reign in her spending habits following a joint business deal wherein they bought the Jessica Simpson Collection back. "In buying the brand back, I told her, if you're sure you want to do this, you're just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit. You're going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly," Tina recalled during an interview with Bustle. "Because I am on a path to pay this off. I don't want to keep the loan on the brand. Then we own it out 100%. It's like paying off your house," she explained.
But what about Simpson's three kids' lifestyles? Are they just as lavish? Here's what we know!
Maxwell Drew Johnson was living the good life before she was even born
Jessica Simpson's eldest child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, is growing up fast, but she has been living the good life since before she was born! In fact, it was widely reported that Jessica Simpson opted for a $4000 per day birthing suite at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the birth of her very first child. In photos obtained by TMZ, the reported suite was equipped with several televisions, a refrigerator filled with cold juices and water, fresh fruit, baked goods, and even spa equipment should Simpson want to have her hair or nails done while laboring. Not too shabby, eh?! It should be noted, however, that while reps for Simpson did confirm that she gave birth to Maxwell at Cedars Sinai, they did not offer up any information regarding the reported swanky birthing suite.
But that's not all. Shortly before Maxwell made her debut, Simpson revealed on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that the baby already had a full wardrobe of designer duds waiting for her. "It's pretty amazing," she gushed (via ABC News).
Since the arrival of her firstborn, however, Simpson and her hubby Eric Johnson added two more to the brood, including Ace Knute Johnson and Birdie Mae Johnson, and the good times just keep on rolling!
Jessica Simpson's children do everything big
Keeping up with the Johnsons? In 2023, Jessica Simpson let it slip during an interview with Bustle that her eldest daughter Maxwell Johnson was best friends with Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West. Aww, so cute! The kicker? They flew private together to see Katy Perry in concert in Las Vegas. Yep, her life is better than ours. But that's not all. Simpson also made sure to pull out all the stops for Maxwell's 10th birthday, including a drive-in movie-themed birthday party complete with a larger-than-life outdoor movie screen, a truckbed full of squish mellows, and gourmet donuts that spelled out "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAX."
And as it turns out, birthdays aren't the only thing that the Simpson-Johnson fam does big. Holidays are also a big deal and an opportunity to let your personal style shine. In October 2022, Simpson posted an Instagram photo of her youngest child, Birdie Mae Johnson, enjoying Halloween festivities while decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, and you guessed it — the Jessica Simpson Collection.
However, it appears that Simpson's second-born son Ace Knute Johnson's idea of a good time doesn't involve over-the-top birthday parties or expensive clothing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric Johnson posted an Instagram video of the couple's son passing the time by racing a toy car through an obstacle course he created on the grounds of their massive Hidden Hills Home. A lavish life, indeed!