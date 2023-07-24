Jessica Simpson's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Jessica Simpson's eldest child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, is growing up fast, but she has been living the good life since before she was born! In fact, it was widely reported that Jessica Simpson opted for a $4000 per day birthing suite at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the birth of her very first child. In photos obtained by TMZ, the reported suite was equipped with several televisions, a refrigerator filled with cold juices and water, fresh fruit, baked goods, and even spa equipment should Simpson want to have her hair or nails done while laboring. Not too shabby, eh?! It should be noted, however, that while reps for Simpson did confirm that she gave birth to Maxwell at Cedars Sinai, they did not offer up any information regarding the reported swanky birthing suite.

But that's not all. Shortly before Maxwell made her debut, Simpson revealed on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that the baby already had a full wardrobe of designer duds waiting for her. "It's pretty amazing," she gushed (via ABC News).

Since the arrival of her firstborn, however, Simpson and her hubby Eric Johnson added two more to the brood, including Ace Knute Johnson and Birdie Mae Johnson, and the good times just keep on rolling!