Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Is Growing Up Fast

Over the years, much ado has been made about just how much Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's oldest daughter, Maxwell Drew, looks like her famous mom. The 10-year-old is often referred to as Simpson's "mini-me," but Maxwell has a lot more in common with the "Open Book" author than just her appearance.

For one thing, Maxwell shares her mama's love of a good shoe. But while Simpson often models footwear from her billion-dollar fashion brand, she wouldn't dare rock heels while riding a horse, which is something her daughter did when she was just 3 years old. After "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon held up a photo of Maxwell's fashion feat on his show, Simpson said, "She's wearing her first heels, which is very impressive. She's like, 'Like mama!'"

By the time she was 5, Maxwell's passion for fashion had her acting more like a mini Tyra Banks. While speaking to ET at a 2018 runway show for the Jessica Simpson Collection, Simpson described how her daughter would have behaved if she'd been there. "She would be very sad that she is not the star of the show," Simpson said. "She would have been guiding people and telling them how to do the hip stance. She has it down better than her mama!" Maxwell is also a makeup fan who got caught raiding her mom's cosmetics collection when she was 2, and she's just gotten bolder as she's gotten older, as evidenced by her new hair color.