Who Are Dionne Warwick's Two Sons, David And Damon Elliot?

Dionne Warwick is an iconic singer known for her hit songs "That's What Friends Are For" and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," among many others. Over her decades-long career, she amassed over 100 million record sales and received six Grammy awards, her latest being the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. On how she feels about being one of the most successful musicians of her time, she told The Tennesee Tribune, "I'm just happy to still be alive, active and know people enjoy and value what I do."

Warwick's music career was what led her to meet her late husband, William Elliott. She described how he was "not a one-woman man" but married him anyway in 1966, per her autobiography "My Life, As I See It." However, three days after the wedding, she realized she had made a mistake. "It felt like I had done the wrong thing. In that short period, it seemed like the marriage would have become a mess," Warwick wrote. She obtained a divorce in Mexico but months later, Elliott wooed her back. Together, they went on to have their sons David and Damon Elliott, who have both followed in their mother's footsteps and have successful careers in the music industry.