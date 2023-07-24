Who Are Dionne Warwick's Two Sons, David And Damon Elliot?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dionne Warwick is an iconic singer known for her hit songs "That's What Friends Are For" and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," among many others. Over her decades-long career, she amassed over 100 million record sales and received six Grammy awards, her latest being the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. On how she feels about being one of the most successful musicians of her time, she told The Tennesee Tribune, "I'm just happy to still be alive, active and know people enjoy and value what I do."
Warwick's music career was what led her to meet her late husband, William Elliott. She described how he was "not a one-woman man" but married him anyway in 1966, per her autobiography "My Life, As I See It." However, three days after the wedding, she realized she had made a mistake. "It felt like I had done the wrong thing. In that short period, it seemed like the marriage would have become a mess," Warwick wrote. She obtained a divorce in Mexico but months later, Elliott wooed her back. Together, they went on to have their sons David and Damon Elliott, who have both followed in their mother's footsteps and have successful careers in the music industry.
David Elliott is a Grammy-nominated songwriter
Besides her illustrious music career, Dionne Warwick's proudest accomplishments are her sons David and Damon Elliott. "I have always encouraged and supported them with anything they wanted to do," she shared with Closer Weekly. They both clearly inherited their parent's musical talents. David co-wrote Luther Vandross' hit 1989 song "Here and Now" with Terry Steele, which earned a Grammy nod for Best Rythm & Blues Song. He started his career as a drummer for Warwick and eventually opened for her. "In 2007, I started focusing on my musical direction. I'm basically talking to an age group that's over 25 and I'm approaching my music from the standpoint that, when you see me perform it live, it will be the same as it is on the record," he told Jango.
David is also a self-described "adventure-seeker," per his Instagram. On July 3, he shared a shot of him flying a plane and wrote, "Getting it done @slingpilotacademy loving the training, super accelerated and super intense!!" He also became a PADI IDC Staff instructor in November 2022 and told fans, "Becoming an IDC PADI Staff Instructor, was one the most fun, challenging and rewarding experiences in my life." It's unclear if he's in a relationship, but he is a proud father of two daughters and shared a sweet snap of them on Father's Day. "My two heartbeats!!!" he gushed. David isn't the only talented son of Warwick's and his younger brother Damon also has his feet firmly in the music industry.
Damon Elliott produced a musical with his mom
Like the rest of his family, Damon Elliott is multi-talented and works as a music producer, composer, and rapper with the stage name Buck 22, while also running his labels Confidential Records and The Damon Elliott Music Group. His latest project is a collaboration with his mother, Dionne Warwick, in executive-producing "Hits: The Musical," a national tour that features performers from the ages of 10 to 22 singing iconic hits. "This show is crazy. I get to hear songs from entertainers who would be in my home when they weren't on tour or they've been in my recording studio. [The show] is truly fulfilling for me from so many perspectives," Elliott shared with The Tennessean.
Elliott's bond with Warwick is evident in the way that he lovingly roasts her social media antics. In 2020 she asked on Twitter, "Hi, @chancetherapper. f you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." She then tweeted, "I am now Dionne the Singer." In another tweet, she asked, "The Weeknd is next. Why? It's not even spelled correctly?" Elliott joked, "Mom that's it! As soon as this quarantine is over I'm taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone." In the end, the artists didn't take the roasts seriously and Elliott lovingly told Warwick, "We all know you say what you feel, and I'm glad it went the way it did," per Entertainment Tonight.