Are Clint And Gina From Married At First Sight Still Together?

Clint and Gina from "Married at First Sight" are no longer together. In May 2023, TV Insider noted that, upon sitting down for decision day, the reality TV personalities concluded that they would be divorcing. Before this, Gina spoke about differences in the relationship with Clint, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper. "I think that Clint's personality is outrageous and wild and fun, and he's the life of the party," Gina said, via Lifetime. She then said, "He brings ... this sense of a bizarre energy that I've grown to love about him," before adding, "For me, you could be the one that everyone's laughing at, and you're the life of the party, but it's not someone that you are attracted to." In response, Clint later stated, "We're at the end of this, and then all of a sudden you're like, 'Clint's this, Clint's that, he's weird, he's creepy, he's crazy' — like, whoa — very interesting."

In June 2023, the "MAFS" cast appeared on the Season 16 reunion, during which Clint and Gina addressed their split, People reported. "We never felt the initial spark, and I think we really tried to get there and continue to look for it," Gina said. "And we never got there." Meanwhile, Clint stated, "We did everything we could. We were listening to the experts, we were doing the exercises, and we just couldn't get there at the end of the day."

Here's what the two have been up to since.