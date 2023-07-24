Are Clint And Gina From Married At First Sight Still Together?
Season 16 of "Married at First Sight" brought together another group of couples ready to walk down the aisle. Two of these "MAFS" contestants were Clint and Gina, via Lifetime, who were paired up for marriage. While Clint was described as "an adventurer at heart" and was seeking "someone to share these adventures with and co-author their story together," Gina is a hairstylist and salon owner whose focus had been on her career leading up to her marriage with Clint.
Following Clint and Gina getting hitched, the pair went through their ups and downs. This includes Gina voicing that Clint was not her usual type. "I think the one thing, it's interesting... I don't really vibe with redheads or gingery features," Gina said to Clint, per Lifetime. "Not to say you're unattractive, it's just — that's what you are." While the newlyweds were with their cast mates, Clint then said regarding "the physical component" of the relationship, "typically, the girls that [he has] dated are very athletic, slender." He added, "Beauty's in the eye of the beholder." After they explored living as spouses for eight weeks, Clint and Gina made the choice of whether or not they'd stay married in the long run.
Clint and Gina have gone their separate ways
Clint and Gina from "Married at First Sight" are no longer together. In May 2023, TV Insider noted that, upon sitting down for decision day, the reality TV personalities concluded that they would be divorcing. Before this, Gina spoke about differences in the relationship with Clint, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper. "I think that Clint's personality is outrageous and wild and fun, and he's the life of the party," Gina said, via Lifetime. She then said, "He brings ... this sense of a bizarre energy that I've grown to love about him," before adding, "For me, you could be the one that everyone's laughing at, and you're the life of the party, but it's not someone that you are attracted to." In response, Clint later stated, "We're at the end of this, and then all of a sudden you're like, 'Clint's this, Clint's that, he's weird, he's creepy, he's crazy' — like, whoa — very interesting."
In June 2023, the "MAFS" cast appeared on the Season 16 reunion, during which Clint and Gina addressed their split, People reported. "We never felt the initial spark, and I think we really tried to get there and continue to look for it," Gina said. "And we never got there." Meanwhile, Clint stated, "We did everything we could. We were listening to the experts, we were doing the exercises, and we just couldn't get there at the end of the day."
Here's what the two have been up to since.
Clint and Gina are in good places following Married at First Sight
Clint and Gina have continued on their individual paths since breaking up on "Married at First Sight."
According to his LinkedIn page, Clint remains an account executive at Salesforce, a software development company. In July 2023, he celebrated his "MAFS" experience with an Instagram post showing a collection of photos from his time on the reality series. "To cap off one of the most adventurous, challenging, emotional, heart felt, moments of my life," Clint said. "It's been epic and can't wait to see what life has in store for us in the crazy isle!" Gina responded to the post, writing, "We did it!!! What a wild journey, I wouldn't have it any other way. A little nutty, but in the end it was allllllll cheese."
Gina has kept focused on her career as a hairstylist and owner of Slay Bae beauty salon. She often shows photos of the hairstyles she creates via social media, such as a stunning look on her "MAFS" castmate Nicole Thielk, per Instagram. Additionally, in June 2023 Gina discussed the positive takeaways she gained from being on "MAFS." "Not only did I learn more than I could've imagined, I left with a new family and an even bigger appreciation for love," Gina wrote on Instagram. "It may have been an extreme measure for growth, but I'd do it all over again."