What Is Abby Huntsman Doing Now After Her Exit From The View?
The women on "The View" aren't backward about coming forward with their opinions regarding current affairs. "The View" was launched by Barbara Waters in 1997, and over the years, it's produced its fair share of bust-ups as the left-leaning hosts battle it out with their right-wing cohorts. Its also seen its fair share of surprise exits, such as when Abby Huntsman abruptly left the show in 2020.
Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar are outspokenly liberal in their beliefs, so when Huntsman of "Fox & Friends Weekend" joined "The View," it was a given that there would be a few fireworks in store. However, it was more explosive than a Macy's 4th of July celebration. Huntsman even went at it off camera with fellow Republican Meghan McCain after she defended Michael Cohen's damning claims against Donald Trump. Per Insider, Huntsman resigned shortly after the altercation, claiming she was leaving to help her father on his campaign trail. Still, viewers were left wondering what the real reason was why Huntsman left the show.
In 2021, what Huntsman revealed about her time on "The View" had heads turning and left nobody in doubt about why she quit. Huntsman claimed on her podcast "I Wish Somebody Told Me" that behind the scenes, the show was toxic and dysfunctional, and producers perpetually "rewarded bad behavior" as they consistently strived for sensationalized tabloid coverage. So, what is Abby Huntsman doing now after her exit from "The View?"
Finding her voice
Abby Huntsman said quitting "The View" was a no-brainer as it so badly impacted her well-being. "The decision that I made was probably the best decision I could have made for my life, for my mental health, for my happiness, for my family," she told People. "When I walked out those doors for the first time, I could hear the birds chirping in the city, in Central Park," she continued. "And I looked up in the sky, and I thought, 'This is the best thing I did for myself.' Because I can see the world, I can hear the world, I'm more present."
In another interview with People, Huntsman admitted that, ironically, it was only after leaving the talk show that she could finally "find my voice" — both figuratively and literally. After taking some time to regroup with her husband and kids and then ride out the pandemic, the former Fox talking head launched a podcast, "I Wish Somebody Told Me," with her friend Lauren Leeds.
According to its bio, the podcast "[features] in-depth conversations with some of the most impactful people of our time, from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business, and journalism." Guests discuss their life journey and future projects and share what they wish they'd known before starting their careers. Jenna Elfman, Brooke Baldwin, and Lecy Goranson are among the interviewees who have sat down with Huntsman and Leeds so far.
Family and faith
When she walked away from "The View," Abby Huntsman left behind the stress of working on live TV. Nowadays, the mom of three is all about smelling the roses, family time, and her faith. "Sharing the universal values of Christ to the next generation. Such a memorable day with so many we love," she captioned a series of photos of her children being baptized.
Huntsman holds strong family values. Per the New York Times, she married her college sweetheart Jeffrey Bruce Livingston in 2010. However, given her Republican heritage, many may be surprised by those family values. "I'm Abby Huntsman, and I support freedom to marry," she announced in a controversial 2013 YouTube video alongside Meghan McCain and other young conservatives championing same-sex marriage.
Huntsman's father is also a proponent of gay marriage. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the former Utah Governor urged his fellow GOP members "to embrace the cause of equality as a basic conservative principle." So, don't rule out the possibility of Huntsman following in her father's political footsteps sometime in the future. "Never say never, right?" she told The Salt Lake Tribune. "My dad has always raised us to serve. You've seen that with my brothers going in the military. ... If there was an opportunity that made sense somewhere, where I felt like I had the right message to move it in the right direction and to help out, of course, you take that seriously."