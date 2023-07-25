What Is Abby Huntsman Doing Now After Her Exit From The View?

The women on "The View" aren't backward about coming forward with their opinions regarding current affairs. "The View" was launched by Barbara Waters in 1997, and over the years, it's produced its fair share of bust-ups as the left-leaning hosts battle it out with their right-wing cohorts. Its also seen its fair share of surprise exits, such as when Abby Huntsman abruptly left the show in 2020.

Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar are outspokenly liberal in their beliefs, so when Huntsman of "Fox & Friends Weekend" joined "The View," it was a given that there would be a few fireworks in store. However, it was more explosive than a Macy's 4th of July celebration. Huntsman even went at it off camera with fellow Republican Meghan McCain after she defended Michael Cohen's damning claims against Donald Trump. Per Insider, Huntsman resigned shortly after the altercation, claiming she was leaving to help her father on his campaign trail. Still, viewers were left wondering what the real reason was why Huntsman left the show.

In 2021, what Huntsman revealed about her time on "The View" had heads turning and left nobody in doubt about why she quit. Huntsman claimed on her podcast "I Wish Somebody Told Me" that behind the scenes, the show was toxic and dysfunctional, and producers perpetually "rewarded bad behavior" as they consistently strived for sensationalized tabloid coverage. So, what is Abby Huntsman doing now after her exit from "The View?"