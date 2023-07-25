The Ghostwriter Drama Behind Carole Radziwill's Book What Remains Explained

Carole Radziwill's former "Real Housewives of New York" co-star, Aviva Drescher, once claimed that she didn't write her memoir, "What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship, and Love." The award-winning journalist and Bravo veteran released the tome in 2005. According to her website, the book covered an unimaginable stretch of Radziwill's life during which she lost her husband, Anthony Radziwill, and best friends, Carolyn Bassett Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr., over a three-week span in 1999.

Much like their passionate romance, the tragic plane crash that killed the Kennedys was widely covered by the international media. However, "What Remains" offered readers Radziwill's personal perspective as a wife, friend, and family member, who was struggling to cope with her deep-seated grief, only to lose her husband three weeks later.

It's not hard to believe that Radziwill was more than capable of writing her own life story, which spawned coverage across dozens of outlets. However, in 2014, Drescher — who had recently released a memoir called "Leggy Blonde" — claimed during an episode of "RHONY" that Radziwill used a ghostwriter for the poignant celeb memoir. "The word on the street is that you had 'What Remains' ghostwritten by Bill [Withers], the big guy from The Atlantic," Drescher claimed during the episode. Radziwill denied outsourcing her writing, but, naturally, that was only the start of the drama — known as book gate — which resulted in the reality stars questioning each other's writing capabilities.