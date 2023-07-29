Laura Dern's Daughter Jaya Is All Grown Up — Do You See The Family Resemblance?

Laura Dern has been linked to many high-profile actors but her only marriage was with singer-songwriter Ben Harper. The two started dating in 2000 after they met at Harper's concert and went on to have their son Ellery Harper in 2001 and daughter Jaya Harper in 2004. Ben filed for divorce in 2010 and according to the Daily Mail, Dern was "blindsided." The two attempted to reconcile but three years later, they finalized their divorce.

Dern and Ben agreed to share custody of their children and it seems the actor is a big influence on their daughter. Dern, known for being an activist, said of her then-12-year-old daughter in a 2017 interview with Refinery 29, "I'm deeply invested in our country and our moral obligations to the wellbeing of other families and [Jaya's] teaching me what's happening in the world in a really profound way ... She's teaching me: 'You don't wait for the country to change; you start the revolution right here.'" While Jaya is no longer a kid now, as an adult, she still continues to inspire Dern.