The Truth About What Happened To Muvez After Appearing On Shark Tank

Muvez offers the perfect solution for couch potatoes who want to venture outside but can't be bothered to find some shoes. Because, Voila! with their innovative design, you can go from slipper to sneaker in one simple slide. Nice and easy. But did the sharks of "Shark Tank" take the bait?

Ryan Cruz, Eric Cruz, and Kevin Zamora are passionate about their "no shoes inside, bro" policy. They are so passionate, in fact, that they designed a solution — Muvez (pronounced moves) Footwear. "The only footwear on the market with duel sole technology," Zamora announced. "Oh my God!" Lori Greiner exclaimed when Ryan stepped out of his rubber soles to reveal a pair of slippers. Even "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary bobbed his head in interest when Ryan transitioned back into his "outdoor shoes" with one quick foot swipe.

"Both comfortable and stylish," Zamora proclaimed, proving that "style" is highly subjective. But then, Kanye West already confirmed that with the Yeezy 450, which flew off the shelves at $200 a pop. "Who's ready to join the movement and help the world move easy?" Zamora asked. "Wow!" Greiner exclaimed. The Muvez crew sought $200,000 for a 15% stake in their budding venture. So, did they join the ranks of "Shark Tank" contestants who went on to great success? Or did they wither and die a slow and painful death like a Croc tossed on a bonfire? Here's the truth about what happened to Muvez after appearing on "Shark Tank."