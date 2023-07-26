The Truth About What Happened To Muvez After Appearing On Shark Tank
Muvez offers the perfect solution for couch potatoes who want to venture outside but can't be bothered to find some shoes. Because, Voila! with their innovative design, you can go from slipper to sneaker in one simple slide. Nice and easy. But did the sharks of "Shark Tank" take the bait?
Ryan Cruz, Eric Cruz, and Kevin Zamora are passionate about their "no shoes inside, bro" policy. They are so passionate, in fact, that they designed a solution — Muvez (pronounced moves) Footwear. "The only footwear on the market with duel sole technology," Zamora announced. "Oh my God!" Lori Greiner exclaimed when Ryan stepped out of his rubber soles to reveal a pair of slippers. Even "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary bobbed his head in interest when Ryan transitioned back into his "outdoor shoes" with one quick foot swipe.
"Both comfortable and stylish," Zamora proclaimed, proving that "style" is highly subjective. But then, Kanye West already confirmed that with the Yeezy 450, which flew off the shelves at $200 a pop. "Who's ready to join the movement and help the world move easy?" Zamora asked. "Wow!" Greiner exclaimed. The Muvez crew sought $200,000 for a 15% stake in their budding venture. So, did they join the ranks of "Shark Tank" contestants who went on to great success? Or did they wither and die a slow and painful death like a Croc tossed on a bonfire? Here's the truth about what happened to Muvez after appearing on "Shark Tank."
Move made an impression on every Shark
Ryan Cruz, Eric Cruz, and Kevin Zamora pulled out all the stops during their "Shark Tank" pitch. They manufactured specially designed Muvez for each shark, including "Mavericks blue" for Mark Cuban and red to compliment Robert Herjavec's race cars.
Zamora noted the retail price was $110, including shipping, with a manufacturing cost of $26. "That's good," Lori Greiner replied. Zamora added that they'd earned $73,000 in sales with "practically zero marketing expense." To manufacture the interchangeable outer sole was $8, with a sell-through point of $19-29. "This is cool as hell," Daymond John admitted. Meanwhile, Mr. Wonderful looked confused as hell as he examined the shoes like they were from outer space. John was further impressed by the entrepreneurs' blood, sweat, and tears tale of perseverance and determination in manufacturing their product. Even Cuban busted out a round of applause. However, Cuban admitted he's "not a slippers guy," stating, "I'm not a shoes bro household." So Cuban was out.
"It's different," a confused O'Leary said. "I find the risk crazy." Not surprisingly, he was out. Herjavec said it was "a fantastic product," but he couldn't get his head around the branding. He exited, too. Greiner said she'd go in with another shark. However, John clung to his shoe with a look of steely determination. He knew he was onto something, but he played hardball. Eventually, John was all in at $200,000 for a 25% stake. Deal done.
Muvez made an impact amid the COVID pandemic
Muvez caught its shark and the guys were psyched. "Having Daymond on board, I believe we'll be a global brand in two years. His licensing and manufacturing abilities will accelerate our growth," Kevin Zamora claimed. "Daymond is our dream shark," Eric Cruz admitted. The entrepreneurs shared their love and appreciation on Instagram. "@thesharkdaymond believed in the story before he believed in the product, and that's what means the most to us. Thank You to everyone that's been a part of this Journey," they captioned a pic of Daymond John.
Per Shark Tank Blog, it's unclear if John's deal has gone into effect yet. But Muvez sold out after their appearance and raked in $400,000. However, the timing wasn't the best as the COVID pandemic hit — and nobody needed to change out of their slippers for six months or so. Still, Muvez donated $1 from each sale to the World Health Organization and showered Jersey City hospital workers and first responders with more than 100 free pairs of shoes. Aww! Karma, guys.
Meanwhile, Muvez are back in stock and building a loyal fan base with their slick social media presence. Their Instagram account has 15,000 followers, they've made a cool ad campaign video for YouTube, and their website is definitely down with the kids. They continue expanding the brand with unique and special designs, such as Super Bowl specials. However, they have yet to score a major online or big box retail deal, per Shark Tank Success.