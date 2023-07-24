Julian Sands' Cause Of Death Deemed Undetermined For Heartbreaking Reason

"A Room with a View" actor Julian Sands was confirmed dead in June, per The Guardian. According to the outlet, Sands had been reported missing back in January in the San Bernardino mountain area after going on a hike. Unfortunately, due to bad weather, search efforts to find the actor were frequently delayed. Still, Sands' family was "deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," per Deadline.

Just days after the Sands family shared this sentiment in June, hikers stumbled upon human remains that were later revealed to be the actor's, per The Guardian. Authorities shared, "The identification process for the body ... has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands."

Tributes poured in as news of Sands' death began to spread. As the star's manager told People, "Julian was a great friend and client. He chose interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him. He was a passionate climber, and we draw consultation from knowing that he passed in a place he loved, doing what he loved." Sands left behind his wife Sarah and their three children. While Sands' family surely found some closure in locating the actor's remains, one thing persisted. How did Sands die? Well, nearly a month after discovering Sands' remains, authorities have ruled his death "undetermined" and there's a sad reason as to why.