Jamie Foxx Is Above The Gossip In Unapologetic Health Update, Body Language Expert Says - Exclusive

Jamie Foxx is back and better than ever. In April, the "Django Unchained" actor's family revealed Foxx had suffered a "medical complication," per TMZ. Although it was unclear as to what the medical complication was, many media outlets suggested Foxx's health was deteriorating. However in May, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, decided to set the record straight on social media, per ABC. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Foxx even shared his own social media post thanking those who have wished him well. He wrote on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." Although the post came from the actor's account, many fans speculated that he wasn't recovering as fast as he and his family suggested. Many wondered why he hadn't recorded a video showing his face as reassurance that he was doing well. Beyond the sketchy social media post, Foxx and his entire family were still extremely secretive about what his "medical complication" was. Because of this, many theories began to circulate about the true nature of Foxx's health scare.

However, body language expert Jess Ponce III believes Foxx's latest Instagram post proves he's not focused on all the gossip and is instead prioritizing his health.